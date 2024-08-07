news

Waymo to expand autonomous ride-hailing in Los Angeles, San Francisco

07 August 2024 - 08:01 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Alphabet's Waymo is expanding its autonomous ride-hailing service areas in San Francisco and Los Angeles to cater to growing demand from customers.
Alphabet's Waymo is expanding its autonomous ride-hailing service areas in San Francisco and Los Angeles to cater to growing demand from customers.
Image: Steve Jennings/Getty Images

Alphabet's Waymo is expanding its autonomous ride-hailing service areas in San Francisco and Los Angeles to cater to growing demand from customers, the company said on Tuesday.

The announcement comes as rivals such as General Motors and Amazon.com's Zoox are investing heavily in driverless cars to drive commercial success, even as regulatory scrutiny remains tight.

Waymo One service areas will extend to the San Francisco Peninsula to add Daly City, Broadmoor and Colma. In Los Angeles, the service will include Marina del Rey, Mar Vista, Playa Vista and parts of Hollywood, Chinatown and Westwood.

Alphabet has planned a $5bn (about R91,891,750,000) investment in Waymo over a multi-year period, finance chief Ruth Porat said last month, as the company looks to boost its self-driving unit's expansion plans.

Waymo put an end to waiting lists in San Francisco last month and opened its Waymo One service to everyone, about four years after a similar move in Phoenix, Arizona.

Several tech companies are betting big on the future of autonomous driving systems amid concerns about growing investments in the nascent technology, which is expensive and can take years before generating significant revenue.

Uber said on Tuesday trips by self-driving vehicles on its platform were six times higher in the second quarter, helped by partnerships with companies including Waymo for ride-sharing and food delivery.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has also been focusing on artificial intelligence, autonomous driving software, robotaxis and a humanoid robot named Optimus to combat a slowdown in EV sales, which generate about 78% of the carmaker's quarterly revenue.

Ford Mustang Mach-E sets new Guinness World record for longest journey by an electric car on a charge

A Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium Extended Range SUV fitted with a 91kWh battery has broken the Guinness World Records title for the longest journey by ...
Motoring
17 hours ago

Huawei and BAIC Motor launch first jointly developed EV

Chinese technology conglomerate Huawei and BAIC Motor on Tuesday launched their first jointly developed electric vehicle.
Motoring
18 hours ago

These were the 20 top-selling SUVs in South Africa in July

South Africa’s passenger car market saw a healthy upturn in July, with the 29,934 new units sold representing a 6.8% rise over the same month in 2023.
Motoring
16 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. These were the 20 top-selling SUVs in South Africa in July news
  2. German pharmacy chain shuns Tesla cars over Musk’s support for Trump news
  3. Waymo to expand autonomous ride-hailing in Los Angeles, San Francisco news
  4. Ford Mustang Mach-E sets new Guinness World record for longest journey by an ... news
  5. Fuel prices drop more than expected in August news

Latest Videos

Firefighters extinguishing the remaining flames at controversial pastor Mboro ...
Pastor Mboro's church set alight