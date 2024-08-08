news

BMW to recall more than 100,000 vehicles over starter motor concerns

08 August 2024 - 12:44 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The recall affects various models, including some X5, X7 (pictured), 3 and 7 Series models.
The recall affects various models, including some X5, X7 (pictured), 3 and 7 Series models.
Image: Supplied

BMW is recalling 105,558 crossovers and sedans in the US and will issue a software update to fix concerns related to a starter motor that can overheat, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Thursday.

The recall affects various models, including some X5, X7, 3 and 7 Series models.

“In the event the starter motor fails, repeated attempts to start the vehicle can cause the starter motor to overheat from an electrical overload,” the NHTSA said.

According to the car safety regulator, dealers will update the vehicle software for free, with owner notification letters expected to be mailed later in September.

MORE:

MG to build manufacturing plant, R&D centre in Mexico

MG plans to build a manufacturing plant and a research & development centre in Mexico, the carmaker said on Wednesday, adding it would bring the ...
Motoring
9 hours ago

South Korea to require EV makers to disclose battery brands after fire

South Korea plans to require electric vehicle (EV) makers to disclose the brand of batteries in cars due to safety concerns after a vehicle in an ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

German pharmacy chain shuns Tesla cars over Musk’s support for Trump

Bloomberg reported the company has 34 Teslas among its 800 cars.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mercedes-Benz SA defends C43 against social media claims Features
  2. WATCH | McMurtry Spéirling smashes Castle Combe lap record news
  3. Goodwood Revival to feature historic line-up of motorsport legends Motorsport
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide Features
  5. BMW to recall more than 100,000 vehicles over starter motor concerns news

Latest Videos

Firefighters extinguishing the remaining flames at controversial pastor Mboro ...
Pastor Mboro's church set alight