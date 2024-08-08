BMW is recalling 105,558 crossovers and sedans in the US and will issue a software update to fix concerns related to a starter motor that can overheat, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Thursday.
The recall affects various models, including some X5, X7, 3 and 7 Series models.
“In the event the starter motor fails, repeated attempts to start the vehicle can cause the starter motor to overheat from an electrical overload,” the NHTSA said.
According to the car safety regulator, dealers will update the vehicle software for free, with owner notification letters expected to be mailed later in September.
BMW to recall more than 100,000 vehicles over starter motor concerns
Image: Supplied
