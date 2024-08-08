news

South Korea to require EV makers to disclose battery brands after fire

08 August 2024 - 08:36 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
South Korea plans to require electric vehicle (EV) makers to disclose the brand of batteries in cars due to safety concerns after a vehicle in an underground parking lot caught fire, causing extensive damage, a newspaper reported on Thursday.
South Korea plans to require electric vehicle (EV) makers to disclose the brand of batteries in cars due to safety concerns after a vehicle in an underground parking lot caught fire, causing extensive damage, a newspaper reported on Thursday.
Image: Supplied

South Korea plans to require electric vehicle (EV) makers to disclose the brand of batteries in cars due to safety concerns after a vehicle in an underground parking lot caught fire, causing extensive damage, a newspaper reported on Thursday.

The transport ministry intended to amend laws to require car companies to identify battery manufacturers, the Chosun Ilbo reported, citing an unnamed transport ministry official.

Carmakers in South Korea need to disclose certain information about vehicles, including size and fuel efficiency, but only limited details on batteries, such as power capacity, and do not have to cite the manufacturers, the newspaper said.

The transport ministry declined to give an immediate comment on the report.

Last week, a Mercedes-Benz electric sedan with batteries made by Chinese company Farasis Energy caught fire in the underground garage of an apartment in the South Korean city of Incheon, according to media reports.

The blaze took more than eight hours to extinguish and damaged about 140 cars and 23 people were hospitalised due to smoke inhalation, Yonhap news agency said.

Mercedes-Benz Korea said in a statement it took the incident very seriously and planned to co-operate with authorities to determine the cause.

Farasis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Seoul Metropolitan Fire & Disaster Headquarters in a report published in February said 1,399 fires occurred in underground parking lots in South Korea between 2013 and 2022 with 43.7% attributed to vehicles. It said electrical sources accounted for 53% of car fires in underground garages.

“A series of EV fires occurring in underground parking lots have been linked to growing consumer distrust of EVs, which could prolong the current EV downturn,” said Esther Yim, an analyst at Samsung Securities, adding that car and battery makers needed to come up with measures to reassure consumers.

Last month, Hyundai said it would expand hybrid line-ups as demand for EVs eases globally.

Meanwhile, battery maker LG Energy Solution, whose customers include Tesla, General Motors and Hyundai among others, cut its annual sales target on a slowdown in global EV demand.

READ MORE

Rivian sticks to flat production outlook for 2024

Rivian on Tuesday stuck to its forecast that production would not rise this year.
Motoring
1 day ago

Hyundai to invest $28m in Thailand for EV assembly, batteries

The Hyundai factory will start production in 2026,
Motoring
1 day ago

German pharmacy chain shuns Tesla cars over Musk’s support for Trump

Bloomberg reported the company has 34 Teslas among its 800 cars.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mercedes-Benz SA defends C43 against social media claims Features
  2. MG to build manufacturing plant, R&D centre in Mexico news
  3. WATCH | China's drivers worry as robotaxis pick up pace — and passengers news
  4. South Korea to require EV makers to disclose battery brands after fire news
  5. Jetour South Africa’s Johnny Fang discusses plans ahead of local debut Features

Latest Videos

Firefighters extinguishing the remaining flames at controversial pastor Mboro ...
Pastor Mboro's church set alight