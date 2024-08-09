Nissan, in collaboration with Radi-Cool, a company specialising in radiative cooling products, has begun a 12-month trial of a new cooling paint at Tokyo International Air Terminal (Haneda).
The paint, developed using advanced metamaterials — synthetic composite materials with unique properties — aims to reduce the temperature of vehicles exposed to high heat.
The trial, which started in November 2023, involves a Nissan NV100 service vehicle operated by All Nippon Airways (ANA). The vehicle has been coated with Nissan’s cooling paint to evaluate its performance under real-world conditions.
Early results from the trial show that the paint can reduce a vehicle's exterior surface temperature by up to 12ºC and the interior by up to 5ºC compared to vehicles with traditional automotive paint. These temperature reductions could lead to less reliance on air conditioning, potentially improving fuel efficiency or extending battery life in EVs.
The paint works by reflecting near-infrared rays from sunlight and redirecting energy away from the vehicle, thereby reducing heat transfer to the vehicle’s surfaces. Dr Susumu Miura, a senior manager at the Nissan Research Center, is leading the development. Miura and his team have tested over 100 samples since 2021, working to ensure the paint meets Nissan’s standards for durability and quality.
The cooling paint, still in the testing phase, is being evaluated for use on light commercial vehicles, such as vans and trucks, which are often exposed to the sun for extended periods. Nissan hopes to offer the paint in various colours and for special orders in the future.
WATCH | Nissan trials cool paint technology
