Ford issued a do-not-drive advisory on Tuesday for certain vehicles still affected by Takata airbag recalls.
The Detroit carmaker urged drivers to contact dealerships immediately for repairs.
The recall includes specific models such as Ranger bakkies, Mustang and GT sports cars, Fusion sedans and some SUVs including its popular Edge model.
Since 2009, more than 30 deaths, including at least 26 in the US, and hundreds of injuries have been attributed to Takata airbags installed in vehicles from various carmakers.
Over the past decade, more than 100-million vehicles with Takata airbag inflators have been recalled worldwide.
Once the world's leading supplier of airbags, Takata filed for bankruptcy in 2017 after the scandal.
Ford issues do-not-drive advisory over continuing Takata airbag concerns
Image: Matt Cardy/Getty Images
