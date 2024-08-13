The manufacturers are Bridgestone, Continental, Goodyear and Sumitomo Rubber. Its managing executive Nduduzo Chala has been appointed vice-chair and Tyre Importers Association of SA chair Charl De Villiers will serve as the advisory committee’s chair.
Tyre giants to join state advisory board on waste management plan
Bridgestone, Continental, Goodyear and Sumitomo form part of new committee
Image: volody10 / 123rf
The South African Tyre Manufacturers Conference (SATMC), representing the four multinational tyre manufacturers with plants in the country, has welcomed its appointment to the Waste Tyre Management Industry Advisory Committee announced by Dion George, minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment.
Image: BUSINESS DAY/TREVOR SAMSON
Tyre waste processing
Globally, about 1-billion tyres reach the end of their life every year. Waste tyre management has been a bottleneck for the local tyre industry, and challenges included the annual inflow of waste tyres exceeding the processing capacity, resulting in overfilled depots and backlogs at tyre dealers.
The logistical issues also pose a high fire risk and institutional limitations hinder investment in waste tyre processing infrastructure.
Chala expressed enthusiasm for the establishment of three dedicated waste tyre management regions nationwide:
The SATMC said it is involved in identifying and leveraging opportunities for repurposing waste tyres.
Image: Supplied
“What we would like is for the waste products to be converted into usable material, for example, tyre crumb used in road infrastructure or waste tyres used in the construction of schools and other social projects,” said Chala.
He again highlighted the need for better regulation of part-worn or second-hand tyres, which continue to pose significant safety risks for road commuters and add to the burden of incorrect disposal of waste tyres. Research in 2020 suggested 63% of tyres sampled were deemed illegal, and it estimated there are between 1-million and 1.15-million illegal tyres circulating in SA.
“We urge the government to prioritise the regulation of second-hand tyres as part of its overall road safety strategy,” Chala said.
“This will help to prevent the sale of unsafe tyres and protect the lives of SA motorists.”
Another crucial initiative is the tyre mutilation initiative, which ensures dealers mutilate tyres correctly to prevent them from re-entering the market. The SATMC developed a standard for this process years ago, which included guidelines and posters for dealers to ensure compliance and awareness.
The issuance of the SANS 1633 Standard by the SA Bureau of Standards will further address tyre mutilation and dealer responsibilities, reinforcing the framework set by the Waste Tyre Management Plan. Though expected by June 2024, the standard is yet to be issued, according to the SATMC.
