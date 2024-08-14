Swedish EV maker Polestar starts US production, avoiding heavy tariffs

Swedish electric vehicle (EV) maker Polestar moved one step further in avoiding major tariffs imposed on Chinese-made cars on Wednesday when the carmaker said it began production of its Polestar 3 SUV in the US.
Steep tariffs recently imposed by US and Europe on cars made in China have prompted many carmakers to speed up plans to move parts of their production to other countries.
Polestar, majority owned by China's Geely, has been manufacturing its vehicles in China and exporting to overseas markets. The Polestar 3, made in Volvo's US plant in South Carolina, will be sold to customers in the US and Europe.
“If you look at the bulk of volume we will produce of Polestar 3, most of that volume will be here coming out of the South Carolina factory,” CEO Thomas Ingenlath told Reuters on Tuesday.
Production at the plant was expected to reach full volume in two months, he said, but declined to disclose Polestar's capacity at the facility. Deliveries to US customers from the plant will begin next month followed by deliveries to Europe, Ingenlath added.
Polestar sold 3,555 Polestar 2 sedans, its first battery powered car, in the US during the first half of the year, according to Kelley Blue Book estimates.
The company also plans to build its Polestar 4 SUV coupes at a South Korean plant of Renault Korea, part owned by Geely, in the second half of 2024 for Europe and the US. Until then, deliveries in the US, expected to start later this year, will attract tariffs.
The US and South Korea production have been part of Polestar's plan for some time to spread where it makes its cars.
Production in Europe has also been part of its ambition. Ingenlath said the company hoped to partner with a carmaker to produce its cars in the region in the next three to five years, similar to its existing partnership with Volvo and Renault.
The transition to US production comes as high interest rates to tackle inflation have soured consumer appetite for EVs, prompting companies, including market leader Tesla, to slash prices and leading to job cuts and delayed production plans.
Polestar, which cut jobs earlier this year, will focus on reducing the cost of materials and logistics and increase efficiency to rein in costs to push cash flow to break even in 2025, Ingenlath said.
Swedish EV maker Polestar starts US production, avoiding heavy tariffs
Image: Supplied
Swedish electric vehicle (EV) maker Polestar moved one step further in avoiding major tariffs imposed on Chinese-made cars on Wednesday when the carmaker said it began production of its Polestar 3 SUV in the US.
Steep tariffs recently imposed by US and Europe on cars made in China have prompted many carmakers to speed up plans to move parts of their production to other countries.
Polestar, majority owned by China's Geely, has been manufacturing its vehicles in China and exporting to overseas markets. The Polestar 3, made in Volvo's US plant in South Carolina, will be sold to customers in the US and Europe.
“If you look at the bulk of volume we will produce of Polestar 3, most of that volume will be here coming out of the South Carolina factory,” CEO Thomas Ingenlath told Reuters on Tuesday.
Production at the plant was expected to reach full volume in two months, he said, but declined to disclose Polestar's capacity at the facility. Deliveries to US customers from the plant will begin next month followed by deliveries to Europe, Ingenlath added.
Polestar sold 3,555 Polestar 2 sedans, its first battery powered car, in the US during the first half of the year, according to Kelley Blue Book estimates.
The company also plans to build its Polestar 4 SUV coupes at a South Korean plant of Renault Korea, part owned by Geely, in the second half of 2024 for Europe and the US. Until then, deliveries in the US, expected to start later this year, will attract tariffs.
The US and South Korea production have been part of Polestar's plan for some time to spread where it makes its cars.
Production in Europe has also been part of its ambition. Ingenlath said the company hoped to partner with a carmaker to produce its cars in the region in the next three to five years, similar to its existing partnership with Volvo and Renault.
The transition to US production comes as high interest rates to tackle inflation have soured consumer appetite for EVs, prompting companies, including market leader Tesla, to slash prices and leading to job cuts and delayed production plans.
Polestar, which cut jobs earlier this year, will focus on reducing the cost of materials and logistics and increase efficiency to rein in costs to push cash flow to break even in 2025, Ingenlath said.
MORE:
Ford issues do-not-drive advisory over continuing Takata airbag concerns
Tyre giants to join state advisory board on waste management plan
Leasing model behind Europe’s EV drive at risk of breakdown
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos