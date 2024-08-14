news

Swedish EV maker Polestar starts US production, avoiding heavy tariffs

14 August 2024 - 16:55 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Polestar 3, made in Volvo's US plant in South Carolina, will be sold to customers in the US and Europe.
The Polestar 3, made in Volvo's US plant in South Carolina, will be sold to customers in the US and Europe.
Image: Supplied

Swedish electric vehicle (EV) maker Polestar moved one step further in avoiding major tariffs imposed on Chinese-made cars on Wednesday when the carmaker said it began production of its Polestar 3 SUV in the US.

Steep tariffs recently imposed by US and Europe on cars made in China have prompted many carmakers to speed up plans to move parts of their production to other countries.

Polestar, majority owned by China's Geely, has been manufacturing its vehicles in China and exporting to overseas markets. The Polestar 3, made in Volvo's US plant in South Carolina, will be sold to customers in the US and Europe.

“If you look at the bulk of volume we will produce of Polestar 3, most of that volume will be here coming out of the South Carolina factory,” CEO Thomas Ingenlath told Reuters on Tuesday.

Production at the plant was expected to reach full volume in two months, he said, but declined to disclose Polestar's capacity at the facility. Deliveries to US customers from the plant will begin next month followed by deliveries to Europe, Ingenlath added.

Polestar sold 3,555 Polestar 2 sedans, its first battery powered car, in the US during the first half of the year, according to Kelley Blue Book estimates.

The company also plans to build its Polestar 4 SUV coupes at a South Korean plant of Renault Korea, part owned by Geely, in the second half of 2024 for Europe and the US. Until then, deliveries in the US, expected to start later this year, will attract tariffs.

The US and South Korea production have been part of Polestar's plan for some time to spread where it makes its cars.

Production in Europe has also been part of its ambition. Ingenlath said the company hoped to partner with a carmaker to produce its cars in the region in the next three to five years, similar to its existing partnership with Volvo and Renault.

The transition to US production comes as high interest rates to tackle inflation have soured consumer appetite for EVs, prompting companies, including market leader Tesla, to slash prices and leading to job cuts and delayed production plans.

Polestar, which cut jobs earlier this year, will focus on reducing the cost of materials and logistics and increase efficiency to rein in costs to push cash flow to break even in 2025, Ingenlath said.

MORE:

Ford issues do-not-drive advisory over continuing Takata airbag concerns

Ford issued a do-not-drive advisory on Tuesday for certain vehicles still affected by Takata airbag recalls.
Motoring
1 day ago

Tyre giants to join state advisory board on waste management plan

The environmental plan includes dealing with the scourge of unsafe and illegal second-hand tyres.
Motoring
1 day ago

Leasing model behind Europe’s EV drive at risk of breakdown

Leasing companies play a pivotal role in Europe as 60% of new cars of all fuel types are leased.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. REVIEW | Why the likable Opel Corsa is unfairly underrated Reviews
  2. New GWM P500 double-cab range local pricing and specs revealed New Models
  3. Swedish EV maker Polestar starts US production, avoiding heavy tariffs news
  4. WATCH | McMurtry Spéirling beats Laguna hillclimb record by six seconds Motorsport
  5. REVIEW | The outgoing Porsche Macan still delights Reviews

Latest Videos

Laguna Seca Reverse Corkscrew HILLCLIMB RECORD - McMurtry Spéirling Fan Car ...
Minister of Sport Gayton Mckenzie welcomes Tatjana Smith and promise more ...