The fourth edition of The Cape 1,000 car rally is scheduled to take place from March 16 to 21 2025.
The event will feature routes through various parts of the Western Cape, starting at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, with stops in Hermanus, Franschhoek, and Ceres before returning to Cape Town.
The rally, which began in 2022, includes four categories for participants: Pre-1976 (Classic), 1977-1996 (Modern Classic), 1997-current (Sports), and Restomod/Recreation. These categories allow a diverse range of vehicles to compete.
Cape 1,000 to return in March 2025
The event is organised in partnership with Private Clients by Old Mutual Wealth and this year the official Ferrari dealer Scuderia South Africa has joined as a new partner. Scuderia South Africa will enter four cars, representing modern and classic models.
The entry list is limited to 65 cars and registration is open on the event's official website. While most of the route is devoted to grand touring, the organisers will next year focus more intently on the regularity rallying or competitive driving aspect.
To find out more visit www.cape1000.com.
