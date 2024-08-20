BMW is recalling 720,796 US vehicles over concerns about a short circuit, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Tuesday.
"An improperly sealed electrical connector on the water pump may be exposed to water and short circuit," the NHTSA said.
The recall includes some crossovers including the X1 and X5, along with some 5-series sedans among other models.
Dealers will inspect and replace the water pump and plug connector as necessary, and install a protective shield for free, the US auto safety regulator said.
BMW recalls more than 720,000 cars over short circuit concern
