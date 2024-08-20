news

BMW recalls more than 720,000 cars over short circuit concern

20 August 2024 - 13:06 By Reuters
The recall includes some crossovers including the X1 and X5, pictured,, along with some 5-series sedans among other models.
Image: Supplied

BMW is recalling 720,796 US vehicles over concerns about a short circuit, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Tuesday.

"An improperly sealed electrical connector on the water pump may be exposed to water and short circuit," the NHTSA said.

The recall includes some crossovers including the X1 and X5, along with some 5-series sedans among other models.

Dealers will inspect and replace the water pump and plug connector as necessary, and install a protective shield for free, the US auto safety regulator said.

Trump may end EV tax credit, is open to naming Elon Musk as an adviser

Musk last month publicly endorsed Trump in the US presidential race.
Motoring
11 hours ago

BMW and its joint venture to recall 1.36-million cars in China due to airbag risks

The recalls, effective immediately, are for models produced from 2003 to 2017.
Motoring
1 day ago

September set to usher in more savings at the pumps, says AA

Officially adjusted fuel prices come into effect on September 4.
Motoring
4 days ago
