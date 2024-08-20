SAIC Group: 36.3%
China-based EV makers hit with EU tariffs up to 36.3%
Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
The European Commission confirmed on Tuesday it would apply additional duties of up to 36.3% on imported electric vehicles (EVs) made in China as it issued draft definitive findings of its anti-subsidy investigation.
Here is a breakdown of the provisional tariffs by company:
BYD: 17%
Includes:
BYD Auto
BYD Auto Industry
Changsha BYD Auto
Changsha Xingchao Auto
Changzhou BYD Auto
Fuzhou BYD Industrial
Hefei BYD Auto
Jinan BYD Auto
Image: Supplied
Geely: 19.3%
Includes:
Asia Euro Automobile Manufacture (Taizhou)
Chongqing Lifan Passenger Vehicle
Fengsheng Automobile (Jiangsu)
Shanxi New Energy Automobile Industry
Zhejiang Geely Automobile
Zhejiang Haoqing Automobile Manufacturing
Image: China Photos/Getty Images
SAIC Group: 36.3%
Includes:
SAIC MAXUS Automotive
SAIC Motor
Nanjing Automobile (Group)
SAIC Volkswagen Automotive
SAIC GM Wuling Automobile
SAIC General Motors
Other companies the commission said co-operated: 21.3%
Include:
Aiways Automobile
Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group
BMW Brilliance Automotive
Chery Automobile
China FAW
Chongqing Changan Automobile
Dongfeng Motor Group
Great Wall Motor
Leapmotor Automobile
Nanjing Golden Dragon Bus
NIO Holding
XPeng
Volkswagen
Tesla (Shanghai) *: 9%
All other companies: 36.3%
* On August 20, the EU set an individually calculated duty rate for Tesla after a request from the US EV maker. It had previously been designated as a co-operating company with a 20.8% tariff.
