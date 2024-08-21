BMW’s China-made electric Mini to receive lower 21.3% tariff

BMW said its joint venture in China which produces the electric Mini was classed as a "cooperating company" in the EU's latest draft tariff document on duties for China-made EVs, qualifying it for a lower duty of 21.3%.
"It is logical that Spotlight Automotive, our joint venture with Great Wall Motors in China for the production of fully electric Mini cars, was brought into the circle of cooperating companies," the carmaker said.
The Mini was not part of Brussels' sample analysis in the run-up to the tariff announcement, which meant they were initially automatically subjected to the highest tariff level of 37.6%.
Image: Supplied
