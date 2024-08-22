news

Bentley joins Leather Naturally to support sustainable leather use

22 August 2024 - 15:26 By Motoring Staff
Bentley was first carmaker to introduce a fully organic leather option and join the Leather Working Group in 2021
Image: Supplied

Bentley has become the first car manufacturer to join Leather Naturally, an international NGO that promotes the use of certified, responsibly sourced leather. The organisation advocates for leather as a by-product of the food industry, contributing to a circular economy.

This collaboration aligns with the British carmaker's Beyond100 strategy, which is focused on achieving leadership in sustainable luxury mobility. Bentley's previous steps in this direction include joining the Leather Working Group in 2021 to promote responsible practices in the leather industry.

Bentley has also introduced a sustainable leather option for customers, using a tanning process that incorporates by-products from olive oil production. This process avoids the use of harmful chemicals such as heavy metals and aldehydes.

“Leather is a timeless, luxury material that has always epitomised the elegance, durability and quality of a handcrafted Bentley interior,” said Bentley technical expert Marc Stang.

“It has a rich history that dates back decades in our cars and has always stood the test of time. The application of the latest sustainable leathers allows a wider variety of choice for our customers and further supports our industry-leading Beyond100 strategy.”

