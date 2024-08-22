Walking Safely to School project launched in Mamelodi

The 10 schools in Mamelodi selected for the project are:
- Dr I.M Monare Primary School;
- Bohlabatsatsi Primary School;
- Pula Difate Primary School;
- Meetse-A-Bophelo Primary School;
- Mahube Valley Primary School;
- Ramahlale Primary School;
- Tsako-Thabo Secondary School;
- Zamintuthuko Primary School;
- Bula-Dikgoro Primary School; and
- Mamelodi High School.
At one of the selected schools it was found that learners and pedestrians have difficulty crossing the busy intersection near the school because vehicles do not give them right of way, even if they use the current dedicated facilities.
Learners also had difficulty crossing the streets close to the school because of a lack of dedicated infrastructure and physical traffic calming measures.
At another school, engineers found that learners and pedestrians have difficulty crossing the main road close to the school during peak hours. In addition, their audit found that there are not enough traffic calming measures and road safety signs around the school or any visible road marking at the main intersection, all factors contributing to making walking to school dangerous.
The initiative is an expansion of earlier projects including a Ford Foundation-funded project in Mamelodi, an FIA Foundation-funded project in Khayelitsha in Cape Town, and an FIA Foundation-funded project implemented with Unicef support in Delft and Belhar, also in Cape Town.
ChildSafe executive director Zaitoon Rabaney said various factors contribute to increased risk of school children crossing roads including inadequate road infrastructure, a lack of supervision and the necessity for many children to walk as their primary means of transport.
“As such, it is imperative that interventions are implemented to make walking safer, ultimately reducing the vulnerability of pedestrians, especially children. Traffic calming measures and comprehensive road safety strategies have become an urgent necessity,” she said.
The WATCH project in Mamelodi will be implemented over the next two years to allow for the rollout of the engineering modifications. During this time, ChildSafe will be conducting a star-rating assessment of the schools and providing road safety education.
Walking Safely to School project launched in Mamelodi
Supported by AA and ChildSafe, initiative aims to keep learners safe on the road
Image: Theo Jeptha
The Automobile Association (AA) and ChildSafe South Africa have launched a Walking Safely to School (WATCH) project in Mamelodi, Tshwane.
The project is supported by international road safety charity the FIA Foundation and its Child Health Initiative (CHI), the City of Tshwane, Gauteng department of education, and the Gauteng department of community safety.
The WATCH project aims to improve road infrastructure and promote road safety around ten schools in Mamelodi. It will include modifications to physical and passive traffic measures such as road safety traffic signs, traffic markings, speed humps, raised pedestrian crossings and pavements around the school zones.
The project is part of a larger initiative to implement similar modifications at other schools across South Africa over time, which will include extensive lobbying by ChildSafe SA and the AA to reduce speed limits at school zones from the current 40km/h to 30km/h.
The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) reports that children account for 10.2% of road fatalities in South Africa and 7% in Gauteng. The stats SA 2023 General Household Survey notes that about two-thirds of the 15.4-million school-going children in the country must walk to school daily.
School pupils among 18 injured in early-morning crash in Durban
WATCH project organisers say that children are at a disadvantage on the road because of their height, which limits their ability to see or be seen. A child’s cognitive skills are also limited, which affects their perception of speed and distance.
“Creating safer roads by reducing the current speed limit around school zones and improving road infrastructure will lead to a reduction in the number of fatalities due to road traffic collisions and injuries,” says a project spokesperson.
