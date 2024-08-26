news

South Korea to advance EV battery certification scheme after fires

26 August 2024 - 09:16 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Car experts said EV fires burn differently than those in cars with internal combustion engines, often lasting longer and being harder to extinguish as they have a tendency to reignite.
Car experts said EV fires burn differently than those in cars with internal combustion engines, often lasting longer and being harder to extinguish as they have a tendency to reignite.
Image: Gur/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

South Korea's government and ruling party have agreed to move up an electric vehicle battery certification programme, the party said on Sunday, as authorities seek to alleviate public safety concerns after fires involving EVs.

The government will start the battery certification scheme in October, earlier than scheduled, to help guarantee the safety of EV batteries, Han Zeea, a spokesperson for the People Power Party, told reporters. The government also agreed to require carmakers operating in the country to identify batteries used in their electric vehicles.

The agreement on tougher rules for EV safety follows the government's move to urge car makers to voluntarily disclose the information after an EV fire on August 1 damaged hundreds of vehicles and created public panic.

The blaze, which appeared to start spontaneously in a Mercedes-Benz EV with Farasis Energy batteries, took eight hours to extinguish, destroying and damaging about 140 cars and forcing some residents in apartments above to move to shelters.

In recent days, some car companies have voluntarily started naming the manufacturers of batteries they use.

South Korean battery makers had no reason to oppose specifying where their power sources were used, though the public should not assume batteries were always to blame for EV fires, industry sources told Reuters earlier.

Experts said getting car companies to identify batteries would give consumers more choice, but some question how it would improve safety given the lack of definitive data on which battery brands are more prone to fires.

As part of beefed-up safety measures, the government will revise fire equipment rules to install wet pipe sprinkler systems in underground parking spaces with EV charging stations and expand chargers that prevent overcharging, said Han, the party spokesperson.

Electric vehicles do not appear to catch fire nearly as often as recent headlines might suggest. EVs are less of a fire risk than conventional cars, some data showed.

However, car experts said EV fires burn differently than those in cars with internal combustion engines, often lasting longer and being harder to extinguish as they have a tendency to reignite.

BMW overtakes Tesla in European EV sales for first time: report

BMW led the European battery electric vehicle market for the first time, beating US carmaker Tesla, according to market research firm Jato Dynamics.
Motoring
3 hours ago

VW’s battery targets not ‘set in stone’, battery chief tells German newspaper

Volkswagen's goal of building 200 gigawatt hours of battery capacity by 2030 is not "set in stone" and the carmaker will monitor how demand for ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Eskom invests in electric car charging network

It is part of the power utility's plan to electrify its entire fleet by 2040
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Opel Corsa Reviews
  2. F1 constructors' title is now wide open, says Wolff Motorsport
  3. Ulterio Motiv launches Land Cruiser 79 6x6 and 6x4 all-terrain vehicles New Models
  4. Harrison Burton takes shock first Cup Series win at Daytona Motorsport
  5. BMW overtakes Tesla in European EV sales for first time: report news

Latest Videos

2024 Opel Corsa
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 26 August 2024