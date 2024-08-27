The Mini “Mentley” was selected from more than 180 entries by a judging panel led by Hot Wheels’ design manager Craig Callum. The judges, including Nicola Hume, Jordan Clarke and Mat Armstrong, assessed entries based on design, authenticity, garage spirit, performance and the narrative behind each build.
The competition featured a range of vehicles, including entries from Lamborghini, Volkswagen, Ford and Porsche. Among the finalists were Jason Gorle’s 1999 BMW E36 and Jason West’s 1992 Ford P100.
This year the UK final was held at the Gravity Show at Birmingham’s NEC and was open to the public for only the second time. After its UK victory the Mini “Mentley” will advance to the Global Semifinal on November 2, with the Grand Finale scheduled for November 11. The winner will be turned into a die-cast model sold worldwide.
This achievement continues the UK’s strong performance in the competition, after Michael Wallhead’s MG-Beast, which reached the Global Finale last year, and Lee Johnstone’s 1969 Volvo P1800 Gasser, which won the global competition in 2021.
1983 classic Mini 'Mentley' wins Hot Wheels Legends Tour UK
Image: Supplied
A 1983 Austin Mini, redesigned with a look inspired by the Bentley Speed 8s of the 1920s, has been named the winner of the 2024 Hot Wheels Legends Tour UK.
The event, part of SlammedUK’s Gravity Show at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC), gives the Mini “Mentley” the chance to compete on a global level where it could be turned into a 1:64 scale die-cast model.
Built as a track-day vehicle, the Mini “Mentley” has undergone significant modifications to become what it is today. The car now houses a 240kW TVR V8 engine paired with a Range Rover gearbox. Early testing suggests it could reach 0-100km/h in about three seconds with the aid of nitrous and straight exhaust pipes.
The vehicle is owned by musicians Dominic Whittle, Gary Selby and Mike Williams, who have used it to travel around Europe, performing in France, Italy and Germany to raise funds for Save the Children.
Image: Supplied
