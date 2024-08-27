news

BYD to use Huawei’s autonomous driving system in off-road EVs

27 August 2024 - 08:55 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
BYD has dominated the EV market with a significant cost advantage thanks to its vertical integration strategy by making key components such as batteries on its own.
BYD has dominated the EV market with a significant cost advantage thanks to its vertical integration strategy by making key components such as batteries on its own.
Image: Supplied

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) giant BYD has signed an agreement with Huawei to use the Chinese tech conglomerate's advanced autonomous driving system in its off-road Fangchengbao EVs, Huawei said on Tuesday.

The Bao 8 SUV under the Fangchengbao lineup will be the first BYD model to sport Huawei's Qiankun intelligent driving system and go on sale later this year.

The tie-up follows BYD's efforts to move upscale as it aims to increase the sales of its premium brands Denza, Fangchengbao and Yangwang to improve profitability. The three brands accounted for only 5% of its total sales in the first half, according to data from China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

The use of Huawei technology also highlights pressure on the Chinese EV champion to play catch-up against rivals in beefing up smart driving configuration with in-house development.

BYD has dominated the EV market with a significant cost advantage thanks to its vertical integration strategy by making key components such as batteries on its own.

The company has been investing heavily in developing its own advanced driver-assistance system (Adas) by hiring thousands of engineers since last year. It continues to rely on external suppliers for such intelligent features in upmarket models, including using Momenta Adas in its Denza cars.

The partnership with Huawei also reflected the growing presence of the Chinese tech company in the EV sector as a major supplier of Adas. Volkswgen's Audi will also use Huawei's Adas in its EVs for the China market.

All-electric Jaecoo J6 confirmed for South Africa

Jaecoo on Tuesday announced its fully electric J6 has been given the green light for the local market.
Motoring
5 hours ago

Volkswagen Golf crowned ‘Best Car of the Half Century’

Volkswagen's Golf has been named "Best Car of the Half Century" in the Best Cars of the Year – The New Car World Championships. The award was ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

BMW overtakes Tesla in European EV sales for first time: report

BMW led the European battery electric vehicle market for the first time, beating US carmaker Tesla, according to market research firm Jato Dynamics.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cape Town to host SA Auto Week 2024 Motoring
  2. Rospa Imports to host first auction at Festival of Motoring news
  3. All-electric Jaecoo J6 confirmed for South Africa New Models
  4. Spinderella to showcase female spinning talent at Wheelz n Smoke Motorsport
  5. Suzuki revved-up for a strong showing at Festival of Motoring news

Latest Videos

Taxi driver says he thought Bree street explosion was a bomb, feels traumatised
🇬🇧 NOTTING HILL CARNIVAL 2024, MONDAY 26th of August 2024, 4K, HDR