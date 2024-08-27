Rospa Imports, a Durban-based company specialising in Japanese domestic market (JDM) vehicles as well as high-end classic and sports cars, is set to host its first-ever auction.
The event will take place on September 1 at this year's South African Festival of Motoring.
“We are thrilled at the prospect of hosting our first classic and sports car auction,” said owner Himal Paul.
“Our typical sales process is a bit longer. We usually consult with clients here in South Africa and source their dream cars from abroad. We will be selling many sought-after cars in quick succession at the auction, which ramps up excitement levels.”
The auction will feature a diverse lineup of vehicles, including several models specifically modified for racing. Among the cars available will be the Alfa Romeo GTV6, BMW 325iS, Ford Capri Perana and Sierra XR8.
Rospa Imports to host first auction at Festival of Motoring
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Also included are limited South African models like the BMW 333i and 745i, the latter being notable for its association with BMW’s sanctioned 7 Series racecar, driven by the late Tony Viana.
Other cars on offer will be a BMW M3 CSL, Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution, BMW Isetta, BMW 325i Cabriolet, BMW 850i, Mk2 Golf GTI and a classic Volkswagen 21-window bus.
The auction is set to begin at 1pm at Kyalami. For additional details and to view the complete list of cars, visit Rospa Imports Auction.
