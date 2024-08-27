news

Suzuki revved-up for a strong showing at Festival of Motoring

27 August 2024 - 13:11 By Motoring Staff
Showgoers will be able to experience the Jimny five-door on the off-road track.
Image: Supplied

Suzuki is set to participate in the 2024 Festival of Motoring, taking place from August 30 to September 1 at the Kyalami International Grand Prix Circuit in Midrand, Gauteng.

The Japanese carmaker confirmed it will have a presence in various zones across the event, offering attendees an opportunity to explore its full vehicle lineup.

The event will feature several themed zones, each offering a distinct experience. Visitors can view vehicles and motorcycles in the Green Zone, join off-road rides in the Blue Zone, and test vehicles on the main and handling tracks in the Yellow Zone.

Refreshments and entertainment will also be available.

Visitors can sign up for track drives with professional drivers, including a chance to experience the Swift Sport, noted for its performance at the Simola Hill Climb.
Image: Supplied

Suzuki has organised five display areas, with the main hub located in the Main Pits. This area will feature models such as the Grand Vitara, Jimny five-door, XL6 and Fronx.

Visitors can sign up for track drives with professional drivers, including a chance to experience the Swift Sport, noted for its performance at the Simola Hill Climb.

A key feature of Suzuki's display will be the introduction of the all-new Swift, which the carmaker says will launch in South Africa soon. This model includes a redesigned exterior, a new engine and enhanced safety features.

Suzuki Motorcycles will display its latest offerings, including the all-new GSX-S1000 GX.
Image: Supplied

The Upper Pit area will house a dedicated "Swift Zone", which traces the history and evolution of the brand's popular Swift hatchback. Nearby, Suzuki Motorcycles will display its latest offerings, including the all-new GSX-S1000 GX, an Extreme Sport crossover bike equipped with advanced electronic systems.

In the Yellow Zone, attendees can test-drive Suzuki models on a handling track.

The three-door and five-door Suzuki Jimny models will be also available for test drives on the off-road course in the Blue Zone.

For additional event details and ticket purchases, visit safestivalofmotoring.com.

