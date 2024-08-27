Suzuki is set to participate in the 2024 Festival of Motoring, taking place from August 30 to September 1 at the Kyalami International Grand Prix Circuit in Midrand, Gauteng.
The Japanese carmaker confirmed it will have a presence in various zones across the event, offering attendees an opportunity to explore its full vehicle lineup.
The event will feature several themed zones, each offering a distinct experience. Visitors can view vehicles and motorcycles in the Green Zone, join off-road rides in the Blue Zone, and test vehicles on the main and handling tracks in the Yellow Zone.
Refreshments and entertainment will also be available.
Suzuki revved-up for a strong showing at Festival of Motoring
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Suzuki has organised five display areas, with the main hub located in the Main Pits. This area will feature models such as the Grand Vitara, Jimny five-door, XL6 and Fronx.
Visitors can sign up for track drives with professional drivers, including a chance to experience the Swift Sport, noted for its performance at the Simola Hill Climb.
A key feature of Suzuki's display will be the introduction of the all-new Swift, which the carmaker says will launch in South Africa soon. This model includes a redesigned exterior, a new engine and enhanced safety features.
Image: Supplied
The Upper Pit area will house a dedicated "Swift Zone", which traces the history and evolution of the brand's popular Swift hatchback. Nearby, Suzuki Motorcycles will display its latest offerings, including the all-new GSX-S1000 GX, an Extreme Sport crossover bike equipped with advanced electronic systems.
In the Yellow Zone, attendees can test-drive Suzuki models on a handling track.
The three-door and five-door Suzuki Jimny models will be also available for test drives on the off-road course in the Blue Zone.
For additional event details and ticket purchases, visit safestivalofmotoring.com.
