Volkswagen will attend the 2024 Festival of Motoring at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit from August 30 to September 1. This marks the brand's return to the event after five years.
Volkswagen plans to showcase its new model line-up, including the T-Cross, which will debut at the event, and the refreshed Polo Vivo, available in September. Visitors can experience rides in the Super Cup racing Polo driven by Volkswagen Motorsport drivers.
Other models on display will include the ID.4, Tiguan and Touareg, which will launch soon.
The Volkswagen stand will also feature activities such as simulator competitions, children's events and branded merchandise. In the 4x4 Village, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles will display the long-wheelbase ID. Buzz, Crafter and Amarok.
VW returning to Festival of Motoring after five-year break
Image: Supplied
Volkswagen will attend the 2024 Festival of Motoring at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit from August 30 to September 1. This marks the brand's return to the event after five years.
Volkswagen plans to showcase its new model line-up, including the T-Cross, which will debut at the event, and the refreshed Polo Vivo, available in September. Visitors can experience rides in the Super Cup racing Polo driven by Volkswagen Motorsport drivers.
Other models on display will include the ID.4, Tiguan and Touareg, which will launch soon.
The Volkswagen stand will also feature activities such as simulator competitions, children's events and branded merchandise. In the 4x4 Village, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles will display the long-wheelbase ID. Buzz, Crafter and Amarok.
MORE:
Volkswagen Golf crowned ‘Best Car of the Half Century’
BMW overtakes Tesla in European EV sales for first time: report
VW’s battery targets not ‘set in stone’, battery chief tells German newspaper
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos