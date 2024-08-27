news

VW returning to Festival of Motoring after five-year break

27 August 2024 - 09:23 By Motoring Staff
Volkswagen Motorsport drivers will give visitors exhilarating rides in a Super Cup racing Polo.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen will attend the 2024 Festival of Motoring at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit from August 30 to September 1. This marks the brand's return to the event after five years.

Volkswagen plans to showcase its new model line-up, including the T-Cross, which will debut at the event, and the refreshed Polo Vivo, available in September. Visitors can experience rides in the Super Cup racing Polo driven by Volkswagen Motorsport drivers.

Other models on display will include the ID.4, Tiguan and Touareg, which will launch soon.

The Volkswagen stand will also feature activities such as simulator competitions, children's events and branded merchandise. In the 4x4 Village, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles will display the long-wheelbase ID. Buzz, Crafter and Amarok.

