Mercedes-Benz South Africa gets new boss

Claudius Steinhoff will replace Mark Raine, who steps down as co-CEO after three years

28 August 2024 - 09:12 By MOTORING REPORTER
Claudius Steinhoff moves to Mzansi after being head of Mercedes-Benz Singapore.
Image: Supplied

Mark Raine will step down from his role as co-CEO of  Mercedes-Benz South Africa (MBSA) and executive director of Mercedes-Benz Cars on Saturday.

He will be taking up an opportunity to oversee the responsibility for direct sales, omni-channel commerce and data management in Stuttgart, Germany.

Claudius Steinhoff, head of marketing and sales Mercedes-Benz Cars Singapore and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Singapore since October 2020, will take over Raine's roles on September 1.

Steinhoff started his career with Mercedes-Benz in 2008 as a student at the Cooperative State University Baden-Wuerttemberg. Since 2011 he has held roles in treasury and product management and as an executive assistant to the head of region overseas.

“Mark's three-year tenure with us has been nothing short of exemplary, characterised by unwavering dedication and visionary leadership. We wish Mark all the best in his new position and thank him for steering our market through challenges and transformations  with his international business acumen,” said MBSA board chair Wilfried Porth.

“It is my pleasure to welcome Claudius Steinhoff to the leadership team at Mercedes-Benz South Africa. Claudius brings vast experience and knowledge which will ensure continuity in advancing the strategic objectives for Mercedes-Benz Cars locally.” 

