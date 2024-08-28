news

MINI United ready to rock Muldersdrift in September

28 August 2024 - 20:31 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
On September 7, The Ground in Muldersdrift will host the first-ever MINI United in South Africa.
On September 7, The Ground in Muldersdrift will host the first-ever MINI United in South Africa.
Image: Supplied

On September 7, South Africa will host the first MINI United event at The Ground in Muldersdrift. This extravaganza will introduce the public to the latest members of the MINI family, including the Countryman, Cooper three-door and the all-electric Cooper.

The festival will also feature food trucks, local vendors and live music performances by the likes of Shekhinah, Rubber Duc and Jagermeister Brass Cartel. DJs such as Kent, Murdah Bongz, Lamiez Holworthy and DBN GOGO will also perform.

The celebrations start at 11am and goes on until late. Tickets can be bought through TicketPro. For more information follow MINI South Africa and MINI United South Africa on Instagram.

Valuable Michael Schumacher F1 souvenirs up for grabs

The Schumacher and F1 Legends Collection will be hosted online by RM Sotheby’s
Motoring
8 hours ago

Mercedes-Benz South Africa gets new boss

Mark Raine will step down from his role as co-CEO of Mercedes-Benz South Africa and executive director of Mercedes-Benz Cars on Saturday.
Motoring
16 hours ago

Mini celebrates 65th anniversary with new models and electric push

The Mini came about in reply to a 1956 fuel shortage resulting in petrol rations in the UK
Lifestyle
13 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Norris has the momentum as F1 circus heads for Monza Motorsport
  2. Land Rover Classic Defender V8 gets a modern makeover New Models
  3. MINI United ready to rock Muldersdrift in September news
  4. UK-based Ariel presents its fully electric E-Nomad concept car New Models
  5. Valuable Michael Schumacher F1 souvenirs up for grabs news

Latest Videos

AI Transforming Africa Through Language
Bees, fish, farmers imperiled by drought in Mexico | REUTERS