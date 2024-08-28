MINI United ready to rock Muldersdrift in September

On September 7, South Africa will host the first MINI United event at The Ground in Muldersdrift. This extravaganza will introduce the public to the latest members of the MINI family, including the Countryman, Cooper three-door and the all-electric Cooper.

The festival will also feature food trucks, local vendors and live music performances by the likes of Shekhinah, Rubber Duc and Jagermeister Brass Cartel. DJs such as Kent, Murdah Bongz, Lamiez Holworthy and DBN GOGO will also perform.

The celebrations start at 11am and goes on until late. Tickets can be bought through TicketPro. For more information follow MINI South Africa and MINI United South Africa on Instagram.