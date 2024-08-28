news

Polestar appoints Michael Lohscheller as CEO

28 August 2024 - 09:13 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Michael Lohscheller will become Polestar's new CEO.
Michael Lohscheller will become Polestar's new CEO.
Image: Supplied

Swedish electric-vehicle maker Polestar said on Wednesday Michael Lohscheller will become its top executive, replacing CEO Thomas Ingenlath from October 1.

Lohscheller, who has previously served as CEO of Opel, VinFast and Nikola, is an automotive industry expert, particularly in navigating competitive markets and scaling businesses, Polestar said.

Ingenlath joined the Swedish company, controlled by China's Geely, in 2017 from Volvo Cars where he was senior vice-president of design. Before that he held design management roles at Skoda Auto and Volkswagen . 

MORE:

US awards $521m in grants to boost EV charging network

Carmakers and others said drastically expanding EV-charging stations is crucial to the wide deployment of electric vehicles.
Motoring
8 hours ago

Rospa Imports to host first auction at Festival of Motoring

Rospa Imports, a Durban-based company specialising in Japanese domestic market vehicles as well as high-end classic and sports cars, is set to host ...
Motoring
1 day ago

1983 classic Mini 'Mentley' wins Hot Wheels Legends Tour UK

A 1983 Austin Mini, redesigned with a look inspired by the Bentley Speed 8s of the 1920s, has been named the winner of the 2024 Hot Wheels Legends ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Land Rover Classic Defender V8 gets a modern makeover New Models
  2. Valuable Michael Schumacher F1 souvenirs up for grabs news
  3. Clive Sutton gives Mercedes Sprinter the 'First Class' treatment New Models
  4. Celebrating 13 female leaders in the South African motoring sphere Features
  5. Mini celebrates 65th anniversary with new models and electric push Motoring

Latest Videos

AI Transforming Africa Through Language
Bees, fish, farmers imperiled by drought in Mexico | REUTERS