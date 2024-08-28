Swedish electric-vehicle maker Polestar said on Wednesday Michael Lohscheller will become its top executive, replacing CEO Thomas Ingenlath from October 1.
Lohscheller, who has previously served as CEO of Opel, VinFast and Nikola, is an automotive industry expert, particularly in navigating competitive markets and scaling businesses, Polestar said.
Ingenlath joined the Swedish company, controlled by China's Geely, in 2017 from Volvo Cars where he was senior vice-president of design. Before that he held design management roles at Skoda Auto and Volkswagen .
Polestar appoints Michael Lohscheller as CEO
Image: Supplied
