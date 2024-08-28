US awards $521m in grants to boost EV charging network

US President Joe Biden's administration said on Tuesday it is awarding $521m (about R9,262,259,850) in grants to build electric vehicle charging and deploy more than 9,200 EV charging ports.
The energy department and Federal Highway Administration said $321m (about R5,706,689,850) will be allocated for 41 community projects that expand EV charging infrastructure, while $200m (about R3,553,120,000) will fund 10 corridor fast-charging projects.
Milwaukee will receive $15m (about R266,484,000) to install EV chargers at 53 sites while Atlanta will receive $11.8m (about R209,712,550) to install a DC fast charging hub at the city's airport with 50 DC fast chargers providing charging for rental cars, ride-share drivers and airport shuttles.
The Biden administration has faced harsh criticism for the slow deployment of EV charging stations from a $5bn (about R88,861,250,000) US government programme created in 2021.
Carmakers and others said drastically expanding EV-charging stations is crucial to the wide deployment of electric vehicles, key to US efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The White House goal is to grow the nationwide network of chargers to 500,000 ports, including high-speed chargers no more than 80km apart on the nation's busiest highways.
As of August, the US had 192,000 public charging ports and since the start of the Biden administration, the number of publicly available fast-charging ports has increased by 90%.
In June, only seven EV-charging stations had been deployed under the 2021 US programme consisting of a few dozen total charging ports, said Shailen Bhatt, who heads the Federal Highway Administration.
"That is pathetic. We're three years into this. That is a vast administrative failure," senator Jeff Merkley said at the hearing.
"Something is terribly wrong and it needs to be fixed."
Bhatt said in June he was frustrated with slow deployment and said the agency is working with states on their plans to deploy EV chargers.
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has also repeatedly criticised the deployment pace.
US awards $521m in grants to boost EV charging network
Image: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
