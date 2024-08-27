news

Valuable Michael Schumacher F1 souvenirs up for grabs

The online auction runs from August 28 to September 4

28 August 2024 - 16:22 By Motor News Reporter
Several signed and race-worn items from the seven-time world champion are on offer.
Image: Supplied

If you’re looking to fill some space in your man cave, more than 250 pieces of Formula One memorabilia, including race-worn items from seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, are to be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s.

The Schumacher and F1 Legends Collection online auction takes place from August 28 to September 4 and spans more than two decades of motorsport history.

The Schumacher mementos include racing boots, caps, helmet visors, F1 tyres, racing overalls and Nomex undershirts, some of which were autographed by the German legend.

Highlights include a Schuberth helmet signed by Schumacher, expected to fetch up to €40,000 (R790,419). It was used at the 2001 Hungarian Grand Prix, which he won from pole position. It was in this race that Schumacher clinched his fourth world title and equalled Alain Prost’s record of 51 wins.

Another high-value Schumacher item up for grabs is a signed 1993 Benetton F 1 racing suit, which is expected to fetch up to €30,000 (R592,800).

Offered without reserve, the online auction represents a rare opportunity to acquire significant items from the career of one of the most successful F1 drivers of all time.

There are also several pieces relating to the Scuderia Ferrari racing division, and signed items from the likes of Fernando Alonso, Jean Todt, Juan Pablo Montoya and Giancarlo Fisichella in the auction. 

