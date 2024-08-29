news

Electric vehicle demand plummets in Europe

29 August 2024 - 16:25 By Alessandro Parodi and Greta Rosen Fondahn and Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
New car sales in the EU rose 0.2% in July, slowed by declines in France and Germany, while battery electric vehicles continued to lose market share, data from Europe’s auto industry body showed on Thursday.
New car sales in the EU rose 0.2% in July, slowed by declines in France and Germany, while battery electric vehicles continued to lose market share, data from Europe’s auto industry body showed on Thursday.
Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

New car sales in the European Union (EU) rose 0.2% in July, slowed by declines in France and Germany, while battery electric vehicles (EV) continued to lose market share, data from Europe’s auto industry body showed on Thursday.

Improvements in the Belgian, Dutch and French EV markets failed to offset a drop of almost 37% in Germany’s battery-electric sales, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) said.

Car sales have shown mixed trends across the bloc, in part due to diverging policies on green incentives, while regulators have imposed hefty tariffs to try to keep out cheap Chinese EVs.

Electrified vehicles — whether fully electric models, plug-in hybrids or full hybrids models— sold in the EU accounted for 50.9% of all new passenger car registrations in July, up from 47% a year earlier. But sales of battery electric and plug-in cars fell by 10.8% and 14.1%, respectively, while those of hybrid-electric cars jumped 25.7%.

Car registrations at Europe’s three largest carmakers Volkswagen, Stellantis and Renault fell in July from a year earlier by 2.2%, 5.2% and 1.7%, respectively, amid growing competition from China.

Sales of EV-maker Tesla dropped by 14.7%, while those for China’s SAIC Motor were up 24.2%.

On August 20 the European commission cut its proposed tariff on imports of Tesla cars built in China to 9%, while broadly maintaining plans for tariffs on Chinese-made EVs of up to 36.3%.

Stellantis, which saw the biggest drop in sales among EU carmakers, had reported a bigger than expected fall in revenue and operating profit for the first half, also due to internal operational issues.

READ MORE:

Polestar's operating loss shrinks as cost cuts kick in

Sweden's Polestar reported a smaller second-quarter operating loss than a year earlier on Thursday, a day after the electric vehicle maker replaced ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Ford to modify diversity policy, says internal memo

Ford said on Wednesday it will change its diversity, equity and inclusion programme, including ending participation in an LGBTQ advocacy group's ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

Toyota global output falls for sixth straight month in July

Toyota said on Thursday its global production slipped for a sixth straight month in July.
Motoring
10 hours ago

VW struggles to hit cost-cutting goal, says Handelsblatt newspaper

Volkswagen's passenger cars brand is struggling to meet its €10bn (R197.51bn) cost-cutting target, undermined by issues including low sales and ...
Motoring
10 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Age or mileage — which is more important when buying a used car? Features
  2. Electric vehicle demand plummets in Europe news
  3. New Suzuki Swift to make local debut at Festival of Motoring New Models
  4. New Ford Mustang readies itself for SA launch New Models
  5. Polestar's operating loss shrinks as cost cuts kick in news

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa's Parliament Q&A Session
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 29 August 2024