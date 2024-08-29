news

Toyota global output falls for sixth straight month in July

29 August 2024 - 09:28 By Reuters
Toyota said on Thursday its global production slipped for a sixth straight month in July, hurt by declines in markets such as China and Thailand, though the fall was smaller than the previous month's double-digit drop.
Image: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Output for July slid 1% compared with the same month a year earlier to 804,610 vehicles, with production in China down 6% and that in Thailand falling 13%.

Worldwide sales were down less than 1%, dragged by declines in top markets the US and China.

US sales fell 5% because of a smaller number of sales days than last year and a production and delivery suspension of the Grand Highlander and Lexus TX SUVs due to an airbag issue.

Those in China were down amid ongoing pressure on foreign car brands from the shift to electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids sold by Chinese carmakers.

Toyota's global sales and production figures include its Lexus luxury brand.

