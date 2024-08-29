Volkswagen's passenger cars brand is struggling to meet its €10bn (R197.51bn) cost-cutting target, undermined by issues including low sales and missing parts, German business paper Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday.
VW struggles to hit cost-cutting goal, says Handelsblatt newspaper
Image: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images
Volkswagen's passenger cars brand is struggling to meet its €10bn (R197.51bn) cost-cutting target, undermined by issues including low sales and missing parts, German business paper Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday.
A Volkswagen spokesperson declined to comment.
The brand was €2-3bn (R39.5bn to R59.25bn) short of its savings goal for this year, two sources who declined to be named told Handelsblatt.
Europe's leading carmaker by sales announced details last December of the planned cost cuts that it hopes will lift the brand's return on sales to 6.5% by 2026, up from 2.3% this year so far.
Measures it listed to achieve that target included reducing administrative costs at its namesake brand by a fifth, saving €1bn (R19.75bn) by 2028 by reducing product development cycles to three years from 50 months, cutting production times and scrapping a planned new €800m (R15.8bn) R&D site in its home city of Wolfsburg.
It said at the time savings of up to €4bn (R79bn) should take effect throughout 2024.
CFO Arno Antlitz said at the carmaker's results conference in August that some measures would require time to take effect.
CEO Oliver Blume said at the conference that “costs, costs, costs” were the focus for the years ahead after reporting lower margins for the first half of the year.
