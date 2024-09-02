China's BYD will buy its German distributor Hedin Electric Mobility, BYD and Hedin said on Friday, as BYD moves to establish itself as a major electric vehicle maker in Europe.
BYD Automotive GmbH will take charge of the sales activities of BYD vehicles and parts in the German market, as well as management of its stores in Stuttgart and Frankfurt, BYD said, adding the deal was subject to approval and expected to close in the fourth quarter.
The move will allow BYD to take greater control of its strategy in the country, where sales totalled more than 4,000 last year but have slumped this year in line with an industry-wide crash in EV demand.
Hedin, a Swedish mobility group which also manages the distribution of other Chinese car brands including XPeng and Hongqi, previously managed BYD's relationships to six dealers across Germany to ease the Chinese EV maker's entry into the European market.
BYD also works with other dealers in Germany including Sternauto, which set up a store in Berlin for the brand earlier this year.
Hedin Automotive eMobility GmbH will continue to sell BYD cars in three German cities, BYD said. BYD, which produces batteries as well as EVs and leads electric car sales in China, has expanded its global presence in recent months, laying the groundwork for manufacturing sites in Europe and Mexico.
The company is targeting a 20% jump in annual sales for the year, offering aggressive discounts for its best-selling EVs to secure its leadership position. Overseas shipments accounted for 11.9% of BYD's total sales in the first seven months of the year, with Britain emerging as its strongest market in Europe.
BYD to buy German car distributor Hedin Electric
Image: Garry Lotulung/Anadolu via Getty Images
China's BYD will buy its German distributor Hedin Electric Mobility, BYD and Hedin said on Friday, as BYD moves to establish itself as a major electric vehicle maker in Europe.
BYD Automotive GmbH will take charge of the sales activities of BYD vehicles and parts in the German market, as well as management of its stores in Stuttgart and Frankfurt, BYD said, adding the deal was subject to approval and expected to close in the fourth quarter.
The move will allow BYD to take greater control of its strategy in the country, where sales totalled more than 4,000 last year but have slumped this year in line with an industry-wide crash in EV demand.
Hedin, a Swedish mobility group which also manages the distribution of other Chinese car brands including XPeng and Hongqi, previously managed BYD's relationships to six dealers across Germany to ease the Chinese EV maker's entry into the European market.
BYD also works with other dealers in Germany including Sternauto, which set up a store in Berlin for the brand earlier this year.
Hedin Automotive eMobility GmbH will continue to sell BYD cars in three German cities, BYD said. BYD, which produces batteries as well as EVs and leads electric car sales in China, has expanded its global presence in recent months, laying the groundwork for manufacturing sites in Europe and Mexico.
The company is targeting a 20% jump in annual sales for the year, offering aggressive discounts for its best-selling EVs to secure its leadership position. Overseas shipments accounted for 11.9% of BYD's total sales in the first seven months of the year, with Britain emerging as its strongest market in Europe.
Price of fuel to drop more than expected in September, says AA
Toyota's clever solutions for disabled people at Paris Paralympics
Polestar's operating loss shrinks as cost cuts kick in
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos