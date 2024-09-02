Context
Self-driving cars from Alphabet's Waymo and General Motors' Cruise have had run ins with regulators over incidents involving their autonomous vehicles.
A Waymo car struck a cyclist at a city intersection earlier this year, while a Cruise vehicle was involved in a serious accident last year in San Francisco which led to the company removing nearly 1,000 cars from roads.
Autonomous trucks have been seeing some success with deploying big rigs along pre-planned routes to deliver goods. Firms such as Waabi operate autonomous trucks with safety drivers on planned commercial lanes, hauling freight cargo for Uber between Dallas and Houston in Texas.
Response
Reactions to the draft regulations have been mixed. The Teamsters union condemned the rules, saying they threaten jobs and public safety.
"The regulations are an insult to California workers who fear losing their jobs to automation," said Teamsters general president Sean O'Brien.
The Autonomous Vehicle Industry Association welcomed the draft order, saying it is "an important step for the future of roadway safety and supply chain resiliency in California".
The draft came a day after two autonomous vehicle safety bills were passed by the California assembly. The bills require human operators in driver-less trucks, and mandate autonomous vehicle manufacturers to report any vehicle collisions, traffic violations among others.
California governor Gavin Newsom will have to sign the bills for them to become law.
California issues draft regulations for operating autonomous trucks
Image: Supplied
The California department of motor vehicles (DMV) on Friday issued draft regulations on the operation of autonomous vehicles on highways, paving the way for self-driving trucks to start long-haul deliveries.
The state agency is planning a framework which would initially require safety drivers for light- and heavy-duty operations.
The DMV is accepting written feedback on the language of the draft until October 14.
Why it is important
The draft regulations come at a time when autonomous driving technology faces heightened levels of scrutiny from safety regulators over many cases of crashes and accidents involving the technology.
If approved, the regulations could be a huge win for autonomous trucking startups, which are betting on the technology to grow and advance and would also threaten trucking jobs.
Image: Reuters
Context
Self-driving cars from Alphabet's Waymo and General Motors' Cruise have had run ins with regulators over incidents involving their autonomous vehicles.
A Waymo car struck a cyclist at a city intersection earlier this year, while a Cruise vehicle was involved in a serious accident last year in San Francisco which led to the company removing nearly 1,000 cars from roads.
Autonomous trucks have been seeing some success with deploying big rigs along pre-planned routes to deliver goods. Firms such as Waabi operate autonomous trucks with safety drivers on planned commercial lanes, hauling freight cargo for Uber between Dallas and Houston in Texas.
Response
Reactions to the draft regulations have been mixed. The Teamsters union condemned the rules, saying they threaten jobs and public safety.
"The regulations are an insult to California workers who fear losing their jobs to automation," said Teamsters general president Sean O'Brien.
The Autonomous Vehicle Industry Association welcomed the draft order, saying it is "an important step for the future of roadway safety and supply chain resiliency in California".
The draft came a day after two autonomous vehicle safety bills were passed by the California assembly. The bills require human operators in driver-less trucks, and mandate autonomous vehicle manufacturers to report any vehicle collisions, traffic violations among others.
California governor Gavin Newsom will have to sign the bills for them to become law.
Price of fuel to drop more than expected in September, says AA
Toyota's clever solutions for disabled people at Paris Paralympics
Electric vehicle demand plummets in Europe
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos