VW working with German start-up to produce new hemp-based interior material

02 September 2024 - 12:31 By Motoring Staff
Unlike other materials used in automotive cabins, LOVR is fully recyclable/compostable once it has reached the end of its service life.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen is working with German start-up Revoltech on developing a new sustainable substitute for imitation leather for use in the carmaker’s vehicles from 2028. 

Known as LOVR (an acronym for leather-free, oil-free, vegan and residue-based), it is an all-natural, 100% biological single-layer surface material produced from residues of the hemp industry that have no further use. 

Volkswagen said the hemp fibres and a fully bio-based adhesive are combined using a special technology and processed to become a surface material.

Unlike other materials used in automotive cabins, LOVR is fully recyclable/compostable once it's reached the end of its service life. In addition, it can be manufactured in existing industrial plants, enabling swift scalability and large-scale production.

According to Volkswagen the material has so far received positive feedback in customer surveys.

