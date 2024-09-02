Volkswagen is working with German start-up Revoltech on developing a new sustainable substitute for imitation leather for use in the carmaker’s vehicles from 2028.
Known as LOVR (an acronym for leather-free, oil-free, vegan and residue-based), it is an all-natural, 100% biological single-layer surface material produced from residues of the hemp industry that have no further use.
Volkswagen said the hemp fibres and a fully bio-based adhesive are combined using a special technology and processed to become a surface material.
Unlike other materials used in automotive cabins, LOVR is fully recyclable/compostable once it's reached the end of its service life. In addition, it can be manufactured in existing industrial plants, enabling swift scalability and large-scale production.
According to Volkswagen the material has so far received positive feedback in customer surveys.
VW working with German start-up to produce new hemp-based interior material
Image: Supplied
