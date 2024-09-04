news

Fernando Alonso takes to Monte Carlo streets in his new Valkyrie

04 September 2024 - 15:55 By Motoring Staff
The vehicle's design draws inspiration from Alonso's AMR24 F1 race car.
Image: Supplied

Aston Martin Formula One driver Fernando Alonso drove his customised Aston Martin Valkyrie in Monaco on Wednesday. The hypercar, designed in partnership with Aston Martin’s bespoke service, Q by Aston Martin, was revealed as Alonso departed from the Monte Carlo Bay Hotel.

The vehicle's design draws inspiration from Alonso's AMR24 F1 race car. It features a Satin Aston Martin Racing Green paint job with AMR Satin Lime Graphics. Additional elements include Speed Red and Light and Dark Blue graphics on the Venturi Tunnel, exposed carbon fibre on the roof, engine cover and lower aero components and a titanium Aston Martin Wings badge on the nose. A custom “Caution Hot” graphic is applied to the rear.

Inside, the car is equipped with exposed carbon fibre and Pure Black Alcantara, with AMR Lime stitching. Alonso’s logo is embroidered on the headrests. The accelerator pedal, made from red anodised aluminium, is etched with the number “14", corresponding to Alonso’s racing number.

Image: Supplied

“It’s hard to put into words how much I have been looking forward to this day,” said Alonso.

“To sit at the wheel of my own Valkyrie; one I have worked on designing so closely with the team at Q by Aston Martin is certainly a day to remember. Valkyrie truly is an F1 car for the road, with so much of the knowledge and technology taken from all the experience Aston Martin has on track and I can’t wait to hit the road.”

Accelerating from 0-100km/h in under 2.5 seconds and boasting a hybrid 6.5l V12 powertrain developing maximum power of 850kW, the Valkyrie incorporates a combination of F1 inspired aerodynamics and performance, delivering one of the most intense driving experiences achievable on everyday streets today.

