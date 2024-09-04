Swedish carmaker Volvo Cars said on Wednesday it had abandoned its ambition of selling only fully electric cars in 2030, and would instead allow plug-in vehicles as well as some hybrid engine cars as part of its line-up.
Image: Supplied
Volvo scales back on electric vehicle ambitions
Image: Supplied
