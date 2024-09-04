news

Volvo scales back on electric vehicle ambitions

04 September 2024 - 14:18 By Reuters
Swedish carmaker Volvo Cars said on Wednesday it had abandoned its ambition of selling only fully electric cars in 2030, and would instead allow plug-in vehicles as well as some hybrid engine cars as part of its line-up.
Swedish carmaker Volvo Cars said on Wednesday it had abandoned its ambition of selling only fully electric cars in 2030 and would instead allow plug-in vehicles as well as some hybrid engine cars as part of its line-up.

