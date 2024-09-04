Volvo Cars said on Wednesday it will deliver its EX90 SUV to the first customers before the end of this month after it had experienced extensive delays.
The company was shipping the flagship vehicle to retailers in the US and Europe and will ramp up deliveries, including to more markets, in the fourth quarter of this year and the first quarter of 2025, it said.
Issues with its new software led to the carmaker last year having to push the expected production and delivery start of the car, which was initially expected to reach customers in early 2024.
Volvo to deliver first EX90 SUVs after extensive delay
Image: Supplied
