Japan to give new subsidies for domestic EV battery output

06 September 2024 - 08:30 By Reuters
Nissan said it had received certification from the government for a plan to produce lithium-iron-phosphate batteries.
Image: Supplied

Japan will hand out more subsidies for electric vehicle battery production, pledging as much as $2.4bn (about R42,493,560,000) in support for related projects by Toyota and other major companies as it seeks to strengthen its battery supply chain.

The government will support 12 projects for storage batteries or those for their parts, materials or production equipment by up to 350bn yen (about about R42,493,560,000), minister of economy, trade and industry Ken Saito told reporters.

"We hope the efforts will strengthen Japan's storage battery supply chain and the storage battery industry's competitiveness," Saito said.

The move will help expand the country's production capacity for storage batteries by around 50% to 120GWh, from 80GWh, Japanese media reported earlier on Friday.

The government backing included support for investments by Toyota, Nissan and joint projects that Panasonic Holdings' energy unit would run with carmakers Subaru and Mazda, respectively, Saito said.

The latest support comes after the government pledged nearly $1bn (about R17,705,280,000) in subsidies for storage battery production in June last year.

Toyota would invest a total of 250bn yen (about R31,055,475,000) in two subsidiaries to build battery plants in Hyogo and Fukuoka prefectures, according to the Yomiuri newspaper.

However, a Toyota spokesperson said the carmaker has not made any announcement regarding such projects, adding it has been making efforts to increase the production capacity of EV batteries.

Nissan said it had received certification from the government for a plan to produce lithium-iron-phosphate batteries.

The carmaker aimed to install such batteries in mini vehicles from the 2028 business year, targeting a domestic production capacity 5GWh for which it would get up to 55.5bn yen (about R6,894,315,450) in support, it said.

Panasonic said there was nothing it could say beyond previously made announcements, while Subaru and Mazda did not reply to comment requests.

Panasonic's energy unit, which also makes batteries for Tesla, previously signed an automotive battery supply agreement with Mazda and another agreement with Subaru.

