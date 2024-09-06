The most sought-after crossovers and SUVs in South Africa

SUVs and crossovers continued to dominate new passenger car sales in South Africa last month, according to figures released by motor industry body Naamsa.
Their versatility and practicality make them a popular choice due to Mzansi’s diverse terrain and road conditions.
While compact hatchbacks such as the Suzuki Swift and Volkswagen Polo Vivo remain popular, an increasing array of crossover vehicles is being introduced at lower price points. Compact models in particular are on the rise, such as the Toyota Corolla Cross, which has been a great success for the brand and continued to rule the SUV/crossover segment in August with 1,630 sales.
The new Toyota Starlet Cross, a smaller crossover based on the Starlet hatchback, has been an instant hit and sold 1,181 units in August, its first full month on sale.
The Chery Tiggo 4 Pro has become a South African staple and was the third best selling crossover last month. It is one of several Chinese models in the top 20 sellers, including the Tiggo 7 Pro, Haval Jolion, Haval H6 and Omoda C5.
The perennially popular Nissan Magnite was the fourth highest seller in the segment, and Suzuki was well represented with its Fronx, Grand Vitara and Jimny models.
Toyota’s Fortuner was the most popular large SUV, selling 760 units compared to the rival Ford Everest (229).
The 20 top selling new SUVs and crossovers in August 2024:
- Toyota Corolla Cross - 1,630
- Toyota Starlet Cross - 1,181
- Chery Tiggo 4 Pro - 1,072
- Nissan Magnite - 991
- Haval Jolion - 953
- Toyota Fortuner - 760
- Kia Sonet - 750
- Suzuki Fronx - 724
- Toyota Urban Cruiser - 669
- Renault Kiger - 620
- Renault Kwid - 512
- Chery Tiggo 7 Pro - 345
- Haval H6 - 292
- Omoda C5 - 290
- Suzuki Jimny - 284
- Volkswagen T-Cross - 277
- Hyundai Venue - 264
- Suzuki Grand Vitara - 260
- Toyota Prado - 248
- Ford Territory - 246.
