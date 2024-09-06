Toyota has slashed its electric vehicle (EV) production plans for 2026 by a third, the Nikkei business daily reported, becoming the latest carmaker to roll back electric car plans as EV sales momentum wanes.
The world's biggest carmaker now plans to build one-million EVs in 2026, compared with the company's earlier announced sales target of 1.5-million, it said.
The goal still, however, represents an ambitious undertaking for Toyota, which has put far more effort into developing hybrids and sold only about 104,000 EVs last year. EVs account for about 1% of its global sales.
A spokesperson for Toyota was not immediately able to comment on the Nikkei report.
Earlier this week, Swedish carmaker Volvo Cars scrapped its target of going all electric by 2030, saying it expects to still be offering some hybrid models in its line-up at that time.
In the US, Ford, General Motors and other car makers have delayed or cancelled new electric models to avoid spending heavily on vehicles consumers are not buying as quickly as expected.
Toyota cuts 2026 global EV output plans by a third: Nikkei
Image: Harold Cunningham/Getty Images
Toyota has slashed its electric vehicle (EV) production plans for 2026 by a third, the Nikkei business daily reported, becoming the latest carmaker to roll back electric car plans as EV sales momentum wanes.
The world's biggest carmaker now plans to build one-million EVs in 2026, compared with the company's earlier announced sales target of 1.5-million, it said.
The goal still, however, represents an ambitious undertaking for Toyota, which has put far more effort into developing hybrids and sold only about 104,000 EVs last year. EVs account for about 1% of its global sales.
A spokesperson for Toyota was not immediately able to comment on the Nikkei report.
Earlier this week, Swedish carmaker Volvo Cars scrapped its target of going all electric by 2030, saying it expects to still be offering some hybrid models in its line-up at that time.
In the US, Ford, General Motors and other car makers have delayed or cancelled new electric models to avoid spending heavily on vehicles consumers are not buying as quickly as expected.
MORE:
Japan to give new subsidies for domestic EV battery output
Volvo scales back margin and revenue ambitions
BMW partners with Toyota to bring its first hydrogen car to market from 2028
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos