Toyota cuts 2026 global EV output plans by a third: Nikkei

06 September 2024 - 10:45 By Reuters
The world's biggest carmaker now plans to build one-million EVs in 2026, compared with the company's earlier announced sales target of 1.5-million.
Image: Harold Cunningham/Getty Images

Toyota has slashed its electric vehicle (EV) production plans for 2026 by a third, the Nikkei business daily reported, becoming the latest carmaker to roll back electric car plans as EV sales momentum wanes.

The world's biggest carmaker now plans to build one-million EVs in 2026, compared with the company's earlier announced sales target of 1.5-million, it said.

The goal still, however, represents an ambitious undertaking for Toyota, which has put far more effort into developing hybrids and sold only about 104,000 EVs last year. EVs account for about 1% of its global sales.

A spokesperson for Toyota was not immediately able to comment on the Nikkei report.

Earlier this week, Swedish carmaker Volvo Cars scrapped its target of going all electric by 2030, saying it expects to still be offering some hybrid models in its line-up at that time.

In the US, Ford, General Motors and other car makers have delayed or cancelled new electric models to avoid spending heavily on vehicles consumers are not buying as quickly as expected.

Japan to give new subsidies for domestic EV battery output

Japan will hand out more subsidies for electric-vehicle battery production, pledging as much as $2.4bn in support for related projects by Toyota and ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

Volvo scales back margin and revenue ambitions

Swedish carmaker Volvo Cars slashed its margin and revenue ambitions for a second time in a year on Thursday, a day after it abandoned its EV-only ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

BMW partners with Toyota to bring its first hydrogen car to market from 2028

BMW aims to bring its first hydrogen-powered vehicle onto the market in 2028, using fuel cell technology developed with Toyota, the German carmaker ...
Motoring
22 hours ago
