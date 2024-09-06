Volvo scales back margin and revenue ambitions

Swedish carmaker Volvo Cars slashed its margin and revenue ambitions for a second time in a year on Thursday, a day after it abandoned its EV-only target by 2030, citing the impact of tariffs and a decrease in demand for electric vehicles.
Slowing demand for EVs, partly due to a lack of affordable models, as well as the effects of EU, US and Canadian tariffs on electric cars made in China, have made market conditions increasingly difficult for carmakers.
Volvo Cars, which is majority-owned by China's Geely, lowered its target for operating profit margin excluding joint ventures and associates to 7% to 8% from above 8%.
It also scrapped a sales goal of 550bn to 600bn Swedish crowns (about R947,286,932,300 to R1,034,082,960,000), instead saying it expected to outgrow the premium car market.
This is the second time in a year Volvo has walked back margin and revenue goals, after stepping away in January from a target for annual EBIT of between 8% to 10% and sales of 1.2-million cars annually by mid-decade first announced in 2021.
While the EV maker had prided itself on its unwavering confidence in going for full EV sales by 2030, it decided to follow other carmakers on Wednesday and instead aims for 90% of its sales by then to be a mix of plug-in hybrids and EVs.
"We have seen the transition is going to take a bit longer than we had first thought when we first made the targets," CEO Jim Rowan told Reuters.
"As I have said before, business is not a game of perfection, it's about continuous progress and adaptation," he said on Thursday.
Rowan said the removal of some subsidies was contributing to the EV slowdown.
Christina Bu, head of Norway's EV association, said she was not surprised by Volvo's decision to dampen its near-term electrification goals.
"They are following after a few other carmakers who have gone out with similar statements earlier, so it's not too surprising," Bu said.
She echoed the need for strong and long-term political support for the EV transition.
"Strong policies are necessary to be able to get the transition to work", she told Reuters.
In releases ahead of a planned investor event in Gothenburg, Volvo said starting with its flagship electric EX90 model - which the Swedish carmaker will begin delivering to customers this month - it will have a single "technology stack" for all car models.
Volvo Cars said separately it will use a single software system backed by Nvidia chips for all future models and will rely on "megacastings" - massive presses to make large single-piece aluminium vehicle underbodies - to cut costs for electric cars.
It also reported on Thursday a 3% year-on-year increase in car sales in August.
Volvo scales back margin and revenue ambitions
CEO sees EV transition taking longer than expected
Image: Supplied
Swedish carmaker Volvo Cars slashed its margin and revenue ambitions for a second time in a year on Thursday, a day after it abandoned its EV-only target by 2030, citing the impact of tariffs and a decrease in demand for electric vehicles.
Slowing demand for EVs, partly due to a lack of affordable models, as well as the effects of EU, US and Canadian tariffs on electric cars made in China, have made market conditions increasingly difficult for carmakers.
Volvo Cars, which is majority-owned by China's Geely, lowered its target for operating profit margin excluding joint ventures and associates to 7% to 8% from above 8%.
It also scrapped a sales goal of 550bn to 600bn Swedish crowns (about R947,286,932,300 to R1,034,082,960,000), instead saying it expected to outgrow the premium car market.
This is the second time in a year Volvo has walked back margin and revenue goals, after stepping away in January from a target for annual EBIT of between 8% to 10% and sales of 1.2-million cars annually by mid-decade first announced in 2021.
While the EV maker had prided itself on its unwavering confidence in going for full EV sales by 2030, it decided to follow other carmakers on Wednesday and instead aims for 90% of its sales by then to be a mix of plug-in hybrids and EVs.
"We have seen the transition is going to take a bit longer than we had first thought when we first made the targets," CEO Jim Rowan told Reuters.
"As I have said before, business is not a game of perfection, it's about continuous progress and adaptation," he said on Thursday.
Rowan said the removal of some subsidies was contributing to the EV slowdown.
Christina Bu, head of Norway's EV association, said she was not surprised by Volvo's decision to dampen its near-term electrification goals.
"They are following after a few other carmakers who have gone out with similar statements earlier, so it's not too surprising," Bu said.
She echoed the need for strong and long-term political support for the EV transition.
"Strong policies are necessary to be able to get the transition to work", she told Reuters.
In releases ahead of a planned investor event in Gothenburg, Volvo said starting with its flagship electric EX90 model - which the Swedish carmaker will begin delivering to customers this month - it will have a single "technology stack" for all car models.
Volvo Cars said separately it will use a single software system backed by Nvidia chips for all future models and will rely on "megacastings" - massive presses to make large single-piece aluminium vehicle underbodies - to cut costs for electric cars.
It also reported on Thursday a 3% year-on-year increase in car sales in August.
BMW partners with Toyota to bring its first hydrogen car to market from 2028
BMW South Africa ends production of third-generation X3
BYD's global expansion push runs into stiff Japan test
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos