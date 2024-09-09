The finance chiefs at Volkswagen's Seat and VW brands are swapping roles as the auto group looks to inject fresh urgency into a cost-cutting drive at VW that has seen the brand contemplate unprecedented factory closures in Germany.
The company said on Monday that David Powels, CFO at Spanish-based subsidiary Seat, would change positions with VW CFO Patrik Andreas Mayer, confirming an earlier report by Manager Magazin.
Powels will be responsible, “under even more difficult conditions”, for designing a competitive cost base and improving synergies between the group's core brands, VW brand CEO Thomas Schaefer said in a statement.
These brands include Volkswagen Passenger Cars (VW), Skoda, Seat/Cupra and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.
Volkswagen said last week it was considering closing factories in Germany for the first time as it battles a shrinking European market and rising competition from China and elsewhere.
The VW brand is falling behind on a €10bn (R196.7bn) cost-cutting drive initiated in December which management says does not go far enough for it to hit its goal of a 6.5% operating margin by 2026.
Finance chief swap-out hopes to aid struggling VW brand
Image: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images
