news

Finance chief swap-out hopes to aid struggling VW brand

09 September 2024 - 15:46 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The VW brand is falling behind on a €10bn (about R196.7bn) cost-cutting drive initiated in December which management says does not go far enough for it to hit its goal of a 6.5% operating margin by 2026.
The VW brand is falling behind on a €10bn (about R196.7bn) cost-cutting drive initiated in December which management says does not go far enough for it to hit its goal of a 6.5% operating margin by 2026.
Image: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

The finance chiefs at Volkswagen's Seat and VW brands are swapping roles as the auto group looks to inject fresh urgency into a cost-cutting drive at VW that has seen the brand contemplate unprecedented factory closures in Germany.

The company said on Monday that David Powels, CFO at Spanish-based subsidiary Seat, would change positions with VW CFO Patrik Andreas Mayer, confirming an earlier report by Manager Magazin.

Powels will be responsible, “under even more difficult conditions”, for designing a competitive cost base and improving synergies between the group's core brands, VW brand CEO Thomas Schaefer said in a statement.

These brands include Volkswagen Passenger Cars (VW), Skoda, Seat/Cupra and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.

Volkswagen said last week it was considering closing factories in Germany for the first time as it battles a shrinking European market and rising competition from China and elsewhere.

The VW brand is falling behind on a €10bn (R196.7bn) cost-cutting drive initiated in December which management says does not go far enough for it to hit its goal of a 6.5% operating margin by 2026.

READ MORE

Renault CEO says sector could face billions in fines as EV sales slow

Europe's car industry could face fines of €15bn for carbon emissions due to slowing demand for electric vehicles, Renault CEO Luca de Meo said on ...
Motoring
12 hours ago

Musk denies report his xAI is in talks over Tesla revenue

Elon Musk denied a report his artificial intelligence startup xAI has held talks for a share in future Tesla revenue in return for giving Musk's ...
Motoring
12 hours ago

China, price cuts and costs: the fuel driving Volkswagen’s crisis

In May, Volkswagen finance chief Arno Antlitz warned that Europe's top carmaker had about two or three years to prepare for cut-throat competition ...
Motoring
12 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sanral allocates R25bn for improving roads in KwaZulu-Natal news
  2. Finance chief swap-out hopes to aid struggling VW brand news
  3. What used car buyers need to know to avoid buying 'death traps' news
  4. A tale of two electric vehicles from Volvo and VW Lifestyle
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide Features

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep62 | Hyundai Getz, Mercedes-Benz A200, Volvo S60, GWM Steed 5
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 09 September 2024