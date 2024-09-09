Johannesburg’s Metrobus service will transition to a cashless system on October 1 2024.
All fares will have to be paid digitally by purchasing a tag, and cash payments will no longer be accepted for any services, said Metrobus executive manager of corporate strategy and business support, Tshepho Nathan.
The old cards expire on November 30 2024.
Nathan said the move was part of the service’s modernisation efforts, aimed at enhancing efficiency and improving commuter experiences.
“The move to a cashless mobility system promises significant benefits for commuters and Metrobus, creating a safer and more secure travel experience for everyone,” Nathan said.
“As Metrobus continues its push towards a digital future, the changes represent a significant advancement in providing a modern and user-friendly transit experience. The cashless environment is designed to enhance safety and efficiency by eliminating cash handling, protecting bus operators and commuters from the risks associated with carrying and processing cash, including theft, loss and hygiene concerns.”
The transition will lower the cost of purchasing Metrobus smart tags, making them more affordable and accessible for commuters. New cards will be available for purchase from September 27 at R35 for new passengers. The date also marks the discontinuation of the old cards and the last day for loading old cards held by passengers. The first 10,000 current passengers will receive a new registered card free of charge, with registration requiring an active mobile number for a one time pin.
Metrobus has five sales outlets where commuters can purchase and top up bus tags. An additional five outlets will be introduced before the start of the cashless system.
Nathan encouraged commuters to prepare for the transition by ensuring they have access to digital payment methods. Metrobus will provide additional information and support to help users adapt to the new system in the coming weeks.
Metrobus goes cashless in Joburg
Image: Supplied
