news

Musk denies report his xAI is in talks over Tesla revenue

09 September 2024 - 08:54 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Musk launched xAI last year to compete with Microsoft-backed OpenAI. It sparked concerns he might allocate some resources of the carmaker to the AI company.
Musk launched xAI last year to compete with Microsoft-backed OpenAI. It sparked concerns he might allocate some resources of the carmaker to the AI company.
Image: Apu Gomes/Getty Images

Elon Musk denied a report his artificial intelligence startup xAI has held talks for a share in future Tesla revenue in return for giving Musk's electric vehicle maker access to xAI's technology and resources.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday that Tesla would license xAI's artificial-intelligence models to help power its driver-assistance software and full self-driving technology and share some of that revenue with the startup, according to the proposed arrangement as described to investors.

"Tesla has learned a lot from discussions with engineers at xAI  who have helped accelerate achieving unsupervised FSD, but there is no need to licence anything from xAI," Musk posted late on Saturday on his social media platform X, adding the report is "not accurate."

The Journal, citing people familiar with the matter whom it did not identify, said xAI would support the development of other features for Tesla, including a voice assistant in its electric cars and software to power its humanoid robot Optimus.

The terms of any revenue-sharing agreement between xAI and Tesla would depend in part on how extensively Tesla relied on xAI's technology as opposed to its own, the report said, adding xAI executives have discussed an even revenue split from Tesla's FSD.

xAI could not be reached for a comment.

Musk launched xAI last year to compete with Microsoft-backed OpenAI. It sparked concerns he might allocate some resources of the carmaker to the AI company.

He has said xAI would be "helpful in advancing full self-driving and in building up the new Tesla data centre", adding there were opportunities to integrate xAI's chatbot, Grok, with Tesla's software.

In July, the billionaire CEO said he and the Tesla board would discuss a $5bn (about R89,403,247,500) investment in xAI.

How carmakers are adjusting their electrification plans as EV demand slows

Japan's Toyota has reportedly slashed its electric vehicle production plans for 2026 by a third, the latest carmaker to roll back EV plans amid ...
Motoring
3 days ago

How VW's factory threat is stress-testing Germany's economic model

Having lost cheap energy from Russia and facing uncertainty over its once-lucrative trade ties with China, big German business is now facing a crunch ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Volvo scales back margin and revenue ambitions

Swedish carmaker Volvo Cars slashed its margin and revenue ambitions for a second time in a year on Thursday, a day after it abandoned its EV-only ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sanral allocates R25bn for improving roads in KwaZulu-Natal news
  2. Finance chief swap-out hopes to aid struggling VW brand news
  3. What used car buyers need to know to avoid buying 'death traps' news
  4. A tale of two electric vehicles from Volvo and VW Lifestyle
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide Features

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep62 | Hyundai Getz, Mercedes-Benz A200, Volvo S60, GWM Steed 5
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 09 September 2024