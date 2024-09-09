news

Renault CEO says sector could face billions in fines as EV sales slow

09 September 2024 - 08:54 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Europe's car industry could face fines of €15bn for carbon emissions due to slowing demand for electric vehicles, Renault CEO Luca de Meo said on Saturday.
Europe's car industry could face fines of €15bn for carbon emissions due to slowing demand for electric vehicles, Renault CEO Luca de Meo said on Saturday.
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Europe's car industry could face fines of €15bn (about R311,423,329,500) for carbon emissions due to slowing demand for electric vehicles, Renault CEO Luca de Meo said on Saturday.

Carmakers face tougher EU CO² targets in 2025 as the cap on average emissions from new vehicles sales falls to 94g/km from 116g/km in 2024.

"If electric vehicles remain at today's level, the European industry may have to pay €15bn (about R297,282,900,000) in fines or give up the production of more than 2.5-million vehicles," De Meo told France Inter radio.

"The speed of the electric ramp-up is half of what we would need to achieve the objectives that would allow us not to pay fines," De Meo, who is also president of the European Automobile Manufacturers Association), said of the sector.

Exceeding CO² limits can lead to fines amounting to €95 (about R1,882) per excess CO² g/km multiplied by the number of vehicles sold.

That could result in penalties of hundreds of millions of euros for large carmakers.

"Everyone is talking about 2035, in 10 years, but we should be talking about 2025 because we are already struggling," he said.

"We need to be given a little flexibility. Setting deadlines and fines without being able to make that more flexible is very, very dangerous."

China, price cuts and costs: the fuel driving Volkswagen’s crisis

In May, Volkswagen finance chief Arno Antlitz warned that Europe's top carmaker had about two or three years to prepare for cut-throat competition ...
Motoring
12 hours ago

How carmakers are adjusting their electrification plans as EV demand slows

Japan's Toyota has reportedly slashed its electric vehicle production plans for 2026 by a third, the latest carmaker to roll back EV plans amid ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Toyota cuts 2026 global EV output plans by a third: Nikkei

Toyota has slashed its electric vehicle production plans for 2026 by a third, the Nikkei business daily reported, becoming the latest carmaker to ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sanral allocates R25bn for improving roads in KwaZulu-Natal news
  2. Finance chief swap-out hopes to aid struggling VW brand news
  3. What used car buyers need to know to avoid buying 'death traps' news
  4. A tale of two electric vehicles from Volvo and VW Lifestyle
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide Features

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep62 | Hyundai Getz, Mercedes-Benz A200, Volvo S60, GWM Steed 5
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 09 September 2024