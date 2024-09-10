news

EU to trim proposed tariffs on Tesla, other EVs from China

10 September 2024 - 12:08 By Reuters
Tesla's proposed tariff rate will drop to 7.8%, from 9%, the source said.
Image: Tesla China

The EU will lower proposed final tariffs on Tesla and slightly trim rates for other electric vehicles (EVs) from China after taking into account submissions by the companies, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Tesla's proposed tariff rate will drop to 7.8%, from 9%, the source said. For BYD, there was no change to its 17% tariff. For Geely, the new rate would be 18.8% from a previous 19.3%. A peak rate of 35.3% would apply to SAIC and other companies not co-operating with EU investigations, the source said.

These tariffs are on top of the EU's standard 10% import duty for cars.

The European Commission, which is conducting the anti-subsidy investigation into EVs made in China, declined to comment. Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Last month the EU set out its initial proposal for final duties, establishing a separate rate of 9% for Tesla EVs, a sharp reduction from the higher duty that will apply to all co-operating companies — now set at 20.7%.

This tariff is due to apply to certain Chinese producers such as Chery, GWM and NIO and a number of joint ventures between Chinese companies and EU carmakers.

China and affected companies were given 10 days to submit their comments and the commission has taken these into account to establish revised tariff rates.

The proposed final duties will be subject to a vote by the EU's 27 states. They will be implemented unless a qualified majority of 15 EU members representing 65% of the EU population vote against.

It is a high hurdle that is rarely reached, though this is a politically charged file.

China car suppliers and EV makers flood major German trade fair

Nearly 900 Chinese car suppliers and a handful of EV makers are showcasing their products at a trade fair in Frankfurt as the country's car sector ...
10 hours ago

Finance chief swap-out hopes to aid struggling VW brand

The finance chiefs at Volkswagen's Seat and VW brands are swapping roles as the auto group looks to inject fresh urgency into a cost-cutting drive at ...
1 day ago

Renault CEO says sector could face billions in fines as EV sales slow

Europe's car industry could face fines of €15bn for carbon emissions due to slowing demand for electric vehicles, Renault CEO Luca de Meo said on ...
1 day ago
