news

Geely will never turn against European market, says senior vice-president

10 September 2024 - 12:22 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The senior vice-president of China's Geely Holding Group said on Tuesday the company would never turn against the European market.
The senior vice-president of China's Geely Holding Group said on Tuesday the company would never turn against the European market.
Image: Supplied

The senior vice-president of China's Geely Holding Group said on Tuesday the company would never turn against the European market.

“Our industry can only be stronger when we work together and co-operate across borders,” Victor Yang said in Frankfurt. “Even if some in Europe turn against, us we will never turn against the European market.”

Yang also said the hybrid and combustion engines developed under Renault and Geely's new joint venture would be used by Nissan and Mitsubishi.

MORE:

China car suppliers and EV makers flood major German trade fair

Nearly 900 Chinese car suppliers and a handful of EV makers are showcasing their products at a trade fair in Frankfurt as the country's car sector ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

Finance chief swap-out hopes to aid struggling VW brand

The finance chiefs at Volkswagen's Seat and VW brands are swapping roles as the auto group looks to inject fresh urgency into a cost-cutting drive at ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Italy calls for early review of EU combustion engine ban

The EU should decide next year whether to rethink regulation that effectively bans the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in the 27-nation bloc from ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New Bentley Flying Spur offers storming four-door performance New Models
  2. REVIEW | Why the Ford Ranger Platinum deserves its flagship status Reviews
  3. Aston Martin-bound Newey says he's excited to work with Alonso Motorsport
  4. FIRST DRIVE | Volvo EX90 is an impressive EV with tech galore First Drives
  5. Mercedes teams up with Factorial to develop solid-state batteries news

Latest Videos

[WATCH LIVE] Doorstop media briefing outlining the outcomes of the #ANCNWC ...
The Real Voice of Darth Vader...hilarious!