The senior vice-president of China's Geely Holding Group said on Tuesday the company would never turn against the European market.
“Our industry can only be stronger when we work together and co-operate across borders,” Victor Yang said in Frankfurt. “Even if some in Europe turn against, us we will never turn against the European market.”
Yang also said the hybrid and combustion engines developed under Renault and Geely's new joint venture would be used by Nissan and Mitsubishi.
Geely will never turn against European market, says senior vice-president
Image: Supplied
The senior vice-president of China's Geely Holding Group said on Tuesday the company would never turn against the European market.
“Our industry can only be stronger when we work together and co-operate across borders,” Victor Yang said in Frankfurt. “Even if some in Europe turn against, us we will never turn against the European market.”
Yang also said the hybrid and combustion engines developed under Renault and Geely's new joint venture would be used by Nissan and Mitsubishi.
MORE:
China car suppliers and EV makers flood major German trade fair
Finance chief swap-out hopes to aid struggling VW brand
Italy calls for early review of EU combustion engine ban
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos