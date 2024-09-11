news

Lynk & Co won’t raise prices because of tariffs, says Europe CEO

11 September 2024 - 08:54 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Lynk & Co's battery-electric car, a compact SUV, would be subject to a tariff of 18.8% under plans by the European Commission to counter what it says are unfair subsidies for EV makers producing in China.
Lynk & Co's battery-electric car, a compact SUV, would be subject to a tariff of 18.8% under plans by the European Commission to counter what it says are unfair subsidies for EV makers producing in China.
Image: Supplied

Chinese-Swedish EV brand Lynk & Co, which will launch its first China-made battery-electric car in Europe next month, said it did not intend to pass on the cost of looming tariffs on the vehicle to consumers.

"We cannot. A lot of the competitors are produced in Europe. We need to price the car correctly in the market and work from there," the brand's CEO for Europe, Nicolas Appelgren, said in an interview at the Automechanika autos trade fair in Frankfurt.

Whenever the brand co-owned by Geely and Volvo releases its next battery-electric car in the region, it will be made in Europe, Appelgren said, adding Geely was scouting locations for a plant.

Lynk & Co's battery-electric car, a compact SUV, would be subject to a tariff of 18.8% under plans by the European Commission to counter what it said are unfair subsidies for EV makers producing in China.

The carmaker has not yet released a price for the vehicle, a compact SUV based on the same platform as Volvo's EX30 and Zeekr's X, which sell at around €40,000 to €45,000 (about R714,714 to R804,053) in Germany.

"We need to find a solution but it's not a knife to the throat," Appelgren said.

His comments contrast with those by the CEO of car brands Seat/Cupra, Wayne Griffiths, who said a 21.3% tariff on the Cupra Tavascan EV, also made in China, would put the financial future of the company at risk.

Without the projected Tavascan sales, Cupra - a brand owned by Volkswagen's Spanish subsidiary Seat - would miss EU-mandated carbon dioxide reduction targets next year due to its combustion engine sales and face heavy fines, unlike Lynk & Co which produces only electric cars.

The Swedish brand sells and rents its first European model, a hybrid SUV, in seven European markets and is in negotiations with retailers across the region to put its cars in showrooms by the end of this year, Appelgren said.

It plans to launch another plug-in hybrid next year and expand its sales to fleet buyers, who account for most EV purchases in the region.

Mercedes teams up with Factorial to develop solid-state batteries

Mercedes-Benz and US battery startup Factorial are working on a solid-state battery that should dramatically increase electric vehicle range and be ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

Geely will never turn against European market, says senior vice-president

The senior vice-president of China's Geely Holding Group said on Tuesday the company would never turn against the European market.
Motoring
1 day ago

EU to trim proposed tariffs on Tesla, other EVs from China

The EU will lower proposed final tariffs on Tesla and slightly trim rates for other electric vehicles from China after taking into account ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Recapping six months with a high-miler Mercedes-Benz W123 Features
  2. Alpine and Honda in procedural breach of F1 cost cap Motorsport
  3. LONG-TERM UPDATE 6 | Farewell to our Audi Q3 35 TFSI Black Edition Reviews
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Reviews
  5. Hennessey Venom F5-M Roadster is the world's most powerful manual New Models

Latest Videos

Pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng back in court
Blinken says Russia received missiles from Iran | REUTERS