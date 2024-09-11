news

Stellantis to invest over $406m in Michigan plants in EV, hybrid push

11 September 2024 - 16:20 By Reuters
One of the facilities, the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, would become its first in the US to build fully electric vehicles, the Chrysler-parent said.
Image: Supplied

Stellantis said on Wednesday it will invest more than $406m (R7.29bn) in three facilities in Michigan to develop a platform that can be shared for both electric and hybrid vehicles.

One of the facilities, the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, will become its first in the US to build fully electric vehicles, the Chrysler-parent said.

The company said it will spend more to retool Warren Truck Assembly Plant for making an electrified Jeep Wagoneer and raise investment at Dundee Engine Plant for producing its recently launched platform for cars, crossovers and SUV models.

It will spend more than €50bn (R990.85bn) over the decade in its aim to reach 100% passenger car battery electric vehicles sales (BEV) mix in Europe and 50% passenger car and light-duty truck BEV sales in the US by 2030.

