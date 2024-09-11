Stellantis said on Wednesday it will invest more than $406m (R7.29bn) in three facilities in Michigan to develop a platform that can be shared for both electric and hybrid vehicles.
One of the facilities, the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, will become its first in the US to build fully electric vehicles, the Chrysler-parent said.
The company said it will spend more to retool Warren Truck Assembly Plant for making an electrified Jeep Wagoneer and raise investment at Dundee Engine Plant for producing its recently launched platform for cars, crossovers and SUV models.
It will spend more than €50bn (R990.85bn) over the decade in its aim to reach 100% passenger car battery electric vehicles sales (BEV) mix in Europe and 50% passenger car and light-duty truck BEV sales in the US by 2030.
Stellantis to invest over $406m in Michigan plants in EV, hybrid push
Image: Supplied
Stellantis said on Wednesday it will invest more than $406m (R7.29bn) in three facilities in Michigan to develop a platform that can be shared for both electric and hybrid vehicles.
One of the facilities, the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, will become its first in the US to build fully electric vehicles, the Chrysler-parent said.
The company said it will spend more to retool Warren Truck Assembly Plant for making an electrified Jeep Wagoneer and raise investment at Dundee Engine Plant for producing its recently launched platform for cars, crossovers and SUV models.
It will spend more than €50bn (R990.85bn) over the decade in its aim to reach 100% passenger car battery electric vehicles sales (BEV) mix in Europe and 50% passenger car and light-duty truck BEV sales in the US by 2030.
READ MORE:
VW scraps decades-old job guarantees, paving way for lay-offs
BMW cuts 2024 outlook on Continental brake issues, shares plunge
Ford held talks with Indian state to restart production: minister
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos