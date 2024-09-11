news

Anant Singh’s Mercedes 280 SL Pagoda breaks SA auction record

12 September 2024 - 09:48
Denis Droppa Group motoring editor
The 1971 Mercedes Benz 280 SL Pagoda fetched R3.5m at the Monte Casino auction.
Image: Supplied

Records were broken last weekend at the Creative Rides classic and collector car auction when more than 180 cars were knocked down over two days of bidding at Monte Casino in Johannesburg.

The highlight was a concours-condition diamond blue 1971 Mercedes-Benz 280 SL Pagoda, which set a new South African classic car auction record, beating the previous one by more than R1m.

Fierce bidding from international buyers online and from the auction floor quickly caused the price to fly from more than R1m to the hammer fall price of R3.5m, said Creative Rides CEO Kevin Derrick. 

The star car was sold by international film producer Anant Singh, who has more than 50 movie credits to his name, including Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, Sarafina! and Cry the Beloved Country.

Derrick said four other classics cracked the R2m mark, three of which also set new South African classic car auction price records.

Bidders hailed from more than 20 countries. Creative Rides lead auctioneer Joff van Reenen said tens of thousands of people watched the auction stream online on social media and on the Creative Rides app. 

Other lots that sold for more than R1m were:

  • R2.8m for a 1957 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL convertible;
  • R2.65m for a 1958 Mercedes-Benz 220 S Ponton cabriolet;
  • R2.5m for a 1968 Mercedes-Benz 250 SL Pagoda;
  • R2.275m for a 1963 Porsche 356 B Cabriolet built in South Africa;
  • R1.45m for a 2012 McLaren MP4-12C;
  • R1.225m for a 1970 Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL W109;
  • R1.175m for a white, concours condition 1972 Ford Fairmont GT; and
  • R1.1m for a 1974 Ferrari Dino 308 GT4.

Derrick said it was no surprise so many cars in the auction’s star lots were Mercedes-Benzes.

“German cars are precision engineered, they are superbly designed and retain or significantly increase in value over the years. What this auction shows is Mercs are investment cars. Treat them well, be a great custodian and they’re likely to earn profit when you decide to sell.”

Another standout was an immaculately restored 1977 Volkswagen Beetle SP that was knocked down for R245,000.

