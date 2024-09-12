news

Geely scouting locations for Europe plant

12 September 2024 - 08:24 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Geely is China's second-largest carmaker by sales, eclipsed by BYD only last year. It owns Volvo Cars, has a joint venture with Renault and holds stakes in Aston Martin and Mercedes-Benz.
Geely is China's second-largest carmaker by sales, eclipsed by BYD only last year. It owns Volvo Cars, has a joint venture with Renault and holds stakes in Aston Martin and Mercedes-Benz.
Image: Supplied

Chinese carmaker Geely is scouting locations for a plant in Europe but has not committed fully to building up local production, executives from the car conglomerate said in interviews with Reuters in Frankfurt, Germany.

"It is not 100% yet," Li Chuanhai, vice-president of Geely Auto Group, one of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group's brands, said when asked whether the carmaker would build a plant in the region.

Talks are ongoing between Geely and Poland's new government over a joint electric vehicle plant in the country, but officials told Reuters earlier this year they did not view Geely as an ideal partner.

"We have a lot of possibilities," Li said when asked about the talks, declining to give further details.

Nicolas Appelgren, Europe CEO for Geely's Lynk & Co brand, said Geely was scouting for locations across the region.

The brand, which currently only sells one hybrid model in Europe, will launch a China-made battery-electric car in Italy next month but plans to build its next battery-electric car in Europe, Appelgren said, adding there was no specific timeline yet.

Geely is China's second-largest carmaker by sales, eclipsed by BYD only last year. It owns Volvo Cars, has a joint venture with Renault and holds stakes in Aston Martin and Mercedes-Benz.

The company on Wednesday dedicated a base in Frankfurt where it plans to test 13 so-called "new energy vehicles", a term in the Chinese car market for hybrids, battery-electric cars and hydrogen cars, to assess their performance and compliance with European certification standards.

Geely joins a growing number of Chinese carmakers including Chery and Great Wall Motor making plans to set up local plants in Europe as the European Commission plans stricter trade barriers for import of EVs from abroad, including tariffs of up to 35.3% over which negotiations with Beijing are ongoing. 

READ MORE:

Stellantis to invest over $406m in Michigan plants in EV, hybrid push

Stellantis said on Wednesday it will invest more than $406m (R7.29bn) in three facilities in Michigan to develop a platform that can be shared for ...
Motoring
16 hours ago

VW scraps decades-old job guarantees, paving way for lay-offs

Volkswagen said on Tuesday it was scrapping a range of labour agreements, including a guarantee of jobs until 2029 at six German plants, raising the ...
Motoring
1 day ago

BMW cuts 2024 outlook on Continental brake issues, shares plunge

BMW cut its 2024 profit margin outlook on Tuesday due to sluggish demand in its key Chinese market and problems related to a braking system supplied ...
Motoring
23 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Hyundai i20 N-Line Reviews
  2. India approves $1.3bn incentive scheme for EVs news
  3. Global EV sales up 20% in August despite 19-month low in Europe: Rho Motion news
  4. McLaren ready to overtake Red Bull at Azerbaijan Grand Prix Motorsport
  5. Geely scouting locations for Europe plant news

Latest Videos

Media briefing on SAPS countrywide operations for the past month
2024 Hyundai i20 N-Line