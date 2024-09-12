news

Stellantis pauses production of electric Fiat 500 due to poor demand

12 September 2024 - 15:09 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The 500e is made in the north-western Italian city of Turin, the birthplace of the Fiat brand, at the historic Mirafiori plant.
The 500e is made in the north-western Italian city of Turin, the birthplace of the Fiat brand, at the historic Mirafiori plant.
Image: Supplied

Stellantis said on Thursday it would suspend production of the fully electric Fiat 500e small car for four weeks due to sluggish demand.

The global slowdown in sales of electric vehicles (EVs), partly due to diverging policies on green incentives, has pushed carmakers worldwide to adjust their EV plans.

“The measure is necessary due to the current lack of orders linked to the deep difficulties experienced in the European electric (car) market by all producers, particularly the European ones,” Stellantis said in a statement.

The 500e is made in the northwestern Italian city of Turin, the birthplace of the Fiat brand, at the historic Mirafiori plant.

The suspension of production will start on Friday, Stellantis said, adding it was “working hard to manage at its best this hard phase of transition”.

As part of these efforts, the Franco-Italian group said it is investing €100m (about R1,972,288,978) in Mirafiori to adopt a higher-performance battery and will produce a hybrid version of the 500e, starting between 2025 and 2026.

Unions have long been asking Stellantis to relaunch the Mirafiori site, where output has slumped in recent years, including with the introduction of a new high-volume, cheap car.

“The Mirafiori complex is undergoing a deep transformation, with the aim of making it a true global innovation and development site, a key choice if we are to meet the challenge of the transition to sustainable mobility to which we are called,” Stellantis said.

Italy earlier this year launched a $1bn (about R17,932,550,000) plan helping drivers switch to cleaner vehicles, with subsidies for purchases of fully-electric cars, but Rome and the carmaker have been at odds over the government's approach to incentives.

MORE

Chery plans investment drive to build Omoda, Jaecoo brands in Europe

Chinese carmaker Chery is ready to spend billions of euros to ensure its Omoda and Jaecoo brands are embraced by European customers in three years, ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Global EV sales up 20% in August despite 19-month low in Europe: Rho Motion

Global sales of fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles rose by a yearly 20% in August, driven by record high sales in China, and despite a 33% ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

VW scraps decades-old job guarantees, paving way for lay-offs

Volkswagen said on Tuesday it was scrapping a range of labour agreements, including a guarantee of jobs until 2029 at six German plants, raising the ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Stellantis pauses production of electric Fiat 500 due to poor demand news
  2. McLaren to give Norris priority in F1 title battle Motorsport
  3. LONG-TERM UPDATE 3 | Why our Ford Territory’s infotainment system is driving us ... Reviews
  4. Chery plans investment drive to build Omoda, Jaecoo brands in Europe news
  5. The only Audi RS 6 Avant GT coming to SA will be auctioned in November New Models

Latest Videos

Steenhuisen reviews GNU and SA's future - Press Club Speech
Pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng back in court