A 1967 Jaguar Mark X 4.2 once owned by Madonna is to be auctioned by UK auction house H&H Classics. The car, purchased by the singer in 2021 for her son Rocco Ritchie, will be sold at no reserve on October 9 at the Imperial War Museum in Duxford.
The vehicle has been regularly driven by Ritchie in London in recent years, while Madonna was photographed with the car earlier this year, with the images shared on social media.
Jaguar Mark X 4.2 purchased by Madonna going under the hammer
Image: Supplied
A 1967 Jaguar Mark X 4.2 once owned by Madonna is to be auctioned by UK auction house H&H Classics. The car, purchased by the singer in 2021 for her son Rocco Ritchie, will be sold at no reserve on October 9 at the Imperial War Museum in Duxford.
The vehicle has been regularly driven by Ritchie in London in recent years, while Madonna was photographed with the car earlier this year, with the images shared on social media.
Image: Supplied
The Jaguar Mark X 4.2, introduced in the 1960s, was aimed at the US market and designed for luxury and performance, with features such as independent rear suspension and a top speed exceeding 190km/h. This particular car has undergone a repaint in Opalescent Maroon and comes with its original green logbook.
For more details on the auction, visit H&H Classics.
MORE
Anant Singh’s Mercedes 280 SL Pagoda breaks SA auction record
The only Audi RS 6 Avant GT coming to SA will be auctioned in November
Signed Schumacher F1 racing suit sells for R1.7m
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos