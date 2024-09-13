Avo Auto Care makes it easier to keep your car in showroom condition

Run in partnership with Supa Quick, one of SA's most reputable tyre and auto spares brands, the entire Avo Auto Care offer is designed with customer convenience in mind.

Once an MFC client has applied online for the offer, the Avo team seamlessly manages the booking and fitment process with the Supa Quick branch closest to them.

“We understand that maintaining a vehicle can be a financial strain, especially when it comes to essential components like tyres,” says Vetter. “Avo Auto Care is designed to ease this burden, ensuring that our clients can conveniently keep their vehicles safe and roadworthy without compromising their financial wellbeing.”

While the current focus of Avo Auto Care is on tyres, there are plans to expand the offering to include other vehicle essentials offered by Supa Quick, such as shock absorbers, brakes and batteries. This expanded offering will provide MFC clients with even more comprehensive support to keep their vehicles in tip-top condition and safe to drive.

“As we continue to evolve Avo Auto Care, our goal is to create a one-stop solution for vehicle maintenance needs,” says Vetter. “This initiative is just the beginning of our plans to make vehicle ownership and maintenance more manageable and cost-effective for South Africans. We have a number of additional projects in the pipeline.”

While the campaign targets existing MFC clients, there are plans by Avo Auto to expand the convenient and affordable Supa Quick offering to include other vehicle owners who will be able to pay cash to take advantage of the ease, convenience and affordability of Avo Auto Care.

MFC clients interested in taking advantage of the Avo Auto Care offer can do so by completing a short form on the Avo Auto website: simply submit your details and a consultant will contact you.

This article was sponsored by Avo Auto.